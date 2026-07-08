Wisconsin lab beagles rescued from cages meet kibble, soft ground, and freedom for the first time

"To know that they're going to be born where they're not going to know anything but love. It's amazing."

After arriving from a Wisconsin breeding and research operation, 20 rescued beagles at Alaqua Animal Refuge finally saw everything from regular kibble and soft places to stand to space to move beyond a cage again.

According to Get the Coast, for some of them, those basic comforts were entirely new.

What happened?

In May, Alaqua Animal Refuge received the beagles following a nearly 24-hour trip from Ridglan Farms in Wisconsin, as Get The Coast reported.

Their transfer was one part of a broader operation, led with help from the Center for Humane Economy and Big Dog Ranch Rescue, that resulted in the release of about 1,500 beagles raised for laboratory experiments.

Alaqua's team picked up the dogs from a Big Dog Ranch Rescue vehicle near Montgomery, Alabama, before bringing them back to the refuge.

The rescued animals included pregnant dogs and a 14-year-old male beagle who had lived his whole life at the facility.

According to Laurie Hood, founder of Alaqua Animal Refuge and Florida state director for Animal Wellness Action, the dogs came in having known almost nothing beyond confinement. She said they had lived in wire enclosures, drank from rabbit-style water dispensers, and ate high-protein mush instead of regular dog food.

"When the doors opened, literally they're all standing and their tails are wagging, and they're just happy to be alive," Hood said, per Get The Coast. "I don't think there was a dry eye in the whole house."

Why is this beagle rescue important?

When reflecting on being with a dog the day before speaking with Get the Coast in May, Hood said, "I held one yesterday for an interview, and she didn't even know what to do. She just froze. They act like they want to come to you, … and when you squat down and put your hand out, they cower back. They don't know how to accept even just a basic pat on the head."

Hood said even routine parts of pet life were unfamiliar to the beagles. They were not socialized and did not know how to drink from a bowl or get onto a bed.

"Unfortunately, that trait that they are such easygoing, gentle dogs is what makes them a target for research experiments because they don't fight back," Hood said.

The dogs now need medical care, behavioral support, and patience. While one of the biggest steps is over, there's still a lot of work to do to help these beagles heal.

What's being done?

Alaqua kept the dogs in quarantine for two weeks while staff checked for illness, parasites, and other health concerns. During that time, the animals also received behavioral evaluations before eventually being spayed or neutered and microchipped.

Adoption could not happen right away because the beagles still needed leash training and basic recall, and staff said they could bolt if a door is left open.

Alaqua expected strong interest from adopters and foster families, but the refuge has prioritized people experienced with fearful or under-socialized dogs. It's also important that adopters can offer calm, stable homes.

The rescue has created logistical strain. Hood said Alaqua had to build an overflow emergency setup because the no-kill refuge typically operates at full capacity.

As Hood put it, "We allow them to take all the time they need."

For the puppies expected from several of the rescued mothers, she told Get the Coast, "To know that they're going to be born where they're not going to know anything but love. It's amazing."

Today, thanks in part to Bailey's Beagle Boot Camp — which "trained volunteers and future adopters on how to handle fearful dogs," according to a recent update from People — the rescued beagles are beginning to find new homes.

"Patience is the greatest gift you can give," scientist Lisa Sapp, who adopted a beagle, told People.

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