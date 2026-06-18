'Not one dog will remain': 475 beagles leave Wisconsin testing facility for rescue

"These dogs will get to experience safety and a normal life for the first time."

After years of anger from animal welfare advocates, Ridglan Farms in Wisconsin is closing, sending hundreds of beagles to rescue placements rather than for further research.

All 475 dogs still at the facility are expected to move into rehabilitation and new homes, a significant shift for a breed frequently used in laboratory work, CBS News reported.

What happened?

On Monday, Big Dog Ranch Rescue announced an agreement to end Ridglan Farms' operations for good and begin transferring the beagles that remained there.

As reported by CBS, some dogs will be placed with partner rescues. Others will go to the organization's Florida and Alabama locations to be spayed or neutered and prepared for adoption.

The group said about 200 were scheduled to leave Monday, another 125 Tuesday, and the puppies would stay until August.

Speaking at a Wisconsin farm, as relayed by CBS, Big Dog Ranch Rescue's founder Lauree Simmons said, "Not one dog will remain. No more breeding, no more testing, no more anything."

The closure comes after a long campaign against the Blue Mounds facility.

In April, an effort by a large group of activists to remove dogs from the property led police to use tear gas and pepper spray and arrest dozens. In March, arrests were also made after protesters took 30 beagles from the site.

Why does it matter?

According to Big Dog Ranch Rescue, beagles are used in animal testing more than any other breed, in part because they are small and gentle.

For animals widely known as friendly, affectionate companions, the transfer could mean their first chance at ordinary family life.

As Simmons put it, "These dogs will get to experience safety and a normal life for the first time."

Even though Ridglan Farms denies mistreating animals, a special prosecutor found that eye procedures at the facility violated state veterinary standards.

Separately, the company agreed in October to give up its state breeding license effective July 1 to avoid prosecution on felony animal mistreatment charges.

What are people saying?

Simmons asked demonstrators to stop protesting, saying, "Our focus now should be on supporting these dogs as they transition into their new lives."

In a post on X, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Trump administration's Health and Human Services secretary, described the agreement as a "major win for animal welfare."

Ridglan Farms struck a different tone, describing the dogs being transferred as "happy, healthy animals" and adding, "We hope these dogs will continue to flourish in their new homes."

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