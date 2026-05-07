Rescued dog's endearing behavior after lifetime of abuse captured on video: 'This is wrong. This needs to stop.'

"He isn't serial code YPP5. He's James. And he's on his way to his new family."

A short video of a rescued beagle tentatively navigating his new forever home after a lifetime of abuse is striking a chord online.

Viewers are marveling at how quickly fear can give way to goofy, unmistakably beagle-like behavior once a dog finally feels safe.

Captioning the video posted to X, the pup's new owner, Wayne Hsiung (@WayneHHsiung), writes, "When you've spent your entire life in a Ridglan cage, going outside is the most exciting thing in the world... but also a little scary."

When you've spent your entire life in a Ridglan cage, going outside is the most exciting thing in the world... but also a little scary.



James gets better every day! pic.twitter.com/Ox58tgWHOL — Wayne Hsiung (@waynehhsiung) May 5, 2026

James the beagle swings between pure tail-wagging excitement and scurrying away out of hesitation as Hsiung attempts to take him outside.

The cage Hsiung is referring to is the beagle breeding farm and testing facility in Blue Mounds, Wisconsin, called Ridglan Farms. Though the facility has been scrutinized for alleged cruel treatment of its dogs in the past, Ridglan Farms is back in the headlines after two organizations negotiated a confidential agreement to purchase 1,500 dogs for an undisclosed price from Ridglan Farms.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue and the Center for a Humane Economy pulled off an incredible rescue mission, liberating these dogs from overbreeding and mistreatment.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

President and founder of Big Dog Ranch Rescue, Lauree Simmons, explained that the small size and gentle temperament of the beagle breed make these dogs a target for animal testers.

"Beagles are just so trusting and docile and calm and forgiving, so they are the most chosen dogs for animal testing," she told PBS.

"We're going to take one of the sweetest, kindest, most trusting breeds and abuse them?" Simmons asked. "This is wrong. This needs to stop."

The dogs are now being assessed, receiving veterinary care, and being placed with rescue groups and future adopters across the country.

Wayne Hsiung is the founder of Direct Action Everywhere and was a part of two Ridglan Farms protests earlier this year.

The first, in March, involved activists breaking into Ridglan and taking 22 beagles, all of which were later adopted. In April, nearly 1,000 activists stormed the facility to steal even more beagles.

Hsiung was arrested upon arrival at the April protest on felony burglary charges for his involvement in breaking the 22 beagles out of the facility, one of which he would eventually welcome into his home. He wrote about his experience in a blog post titled "The Dog I'll Go to Prison For."

Hsiung took to X to announce his adoption of James, writing, "He isn't serial code YPP5. He's James. And he's on his way to his new family."

After posting the first video of a hesitant James attempting to build the courage to go outside, we can now see that James succeeded and will have a happy life ahead of him with a big backyard, a playful brother, and a loving family.

Running circles is way more fun when you're out of a Ridglan cage!



And your new brother teaches you how to play! (Turn sound on for the squeak!) pic.twitter.com/kS4wmHAVWb — Wayne Hsiung (@waynehhsiung) May 6, 2026

Though the story of 1,500 beagles being rescued from Ridglan Farms is making national headlines, the two organizations, alongside the Beagle Freedom Project, still need volunteers and donations to ensure all the dogs receive the care they need to find their forever homes.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.