Video shows heroic teen's rescue of baby creature struggling in river: 'It clambered right on'

A period of drought on the Cowichan River in Canada dropped the water levels to a critical low this summer, displacing animals like one female baby beaver who was lucky enough to be rescued by 16-year-old Connor Belanger.

According to Chek News, what started as a tubing trip for Connor and his family quickly became a rescue mission when the 1-week-old beaver made her way toward Connor's tube, then jumped into his arms. His mother caught the marvel on video.

Not only did the beaver, in her own way, reach out to Connor for help, but she cuddled up to him before the teen and his family took her to North Island Wildlife Recovery Center.

"He noticed this little beaver kit really struggling in the rapids, and he reached out his arm and it clambered right on," Liz Belanger, Connor's mother, said, per Chek News.

A beaver's social life, according to the National Park Service, is family-focused. The aquatic mammals mate for life and care for their babies as a team. A 1-week-old beaver, therefore, is not prepared to survive on their own.

North Island Wildlife Recovery Center animal care manager Joanna Smith thought that as water levels rose and then dropped, the baby was swept away from her nest.

Thanks to the help of the Belanger family and the staff at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Center, Chek News reported the baby is on her way to recovery, as she is eating and swimming in the care of the recovery center.

Extreme weather events are hazardous for all creatures on Earth, from plants to animals to humans. We all have to pay the price for events like wildfires, tsunamis, droughts, and other natural disasters.

It is for this reason that people should take little steps to play their part in protecting the planet by taking local action, donating to climate causes, or doing anything else they can to protect the planet and its inhabitants, who are disrupted as a result of climate change.

Connor Belanger made a difference when he rescued a vulnerable baby beaver, all while reaping the benefits of interacting with an ecologically important animal, one that happens to be adorable.

"You really don't know how cute they are," Smith said, per Chek News, "until you see them in person. They sound like human babies, and they even smell like a human baby."

