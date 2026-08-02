In Canada, sea otters Tofino and Luna were rescued weeks apart, and are now thriving together

Rescue is only the beginning for orphaned marine mammals.

Sea otter pups rarely get a second chance after losing their mothers so early in life. But in British Columbia, two rescued otters that arrived at the Vancouver Aquarium just weeks apart have grown into a healthy pair, offering a hopeful conservation story.

What happened?

What began as an unusual test for the Vancouver Aquarium in 2024 has turned into an encouraging outcome. According to Vancouver Is Awesome, both sea otters were still very young when they reached the aquarium and needed constant attention to get through those early days.

Because the rescues happened so close together, the aquarium's care team was suddenly responsible for two orphaned pups at nearly the same time, Vancouver Is Awesome reported.

Caring for even one orphaned sea otter pup is an intensive job. In this case, staff had to quickly respond to the specialized needs of two such creatures — named Tofino and Luna.

After two years at the aquarium, the otters have adjusted well. They've stayed together and continued to thrive as they've grown.

Why does it matter?

Sea otters play an important role in coastal ecosystems, helping keep habitats balanced in ways that can support other wildlife and the broader marine environment.

For otters and other animals that have been abandoned or are otherwise in need of help, aquariums, rehabilitation centers, and trained responders can provide an important safety net when they otherwise may have had little chance of survival.

Successful rescue and rehabilitation efforts can also build public support for conservation, education, and habitat protection.

What's being done?

Vancouver Aquarium staff provided the immediate intervention the pups needed when they were still too young to survive on their own.

Ongoing care has allowed the otters to keep adapting, growing, and remaining stable over time.

That support is crucial. Rescue is only the beginning for orphaned marine mammals; recovery requires expertise, resources, and patience well beyond the initial response.

With two years of care behind them, Tofino and Luna are doing well and remain together.

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