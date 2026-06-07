Orphaned baby otters comfort each other as rescuers race to find lonely beaver a buddy

"Bravo … the amount of heart that goes into rehab is a beacon of humanity!"

A rescue center's update warmed the internet's heart by showing two orphaned otter pups sticking close to each other and curling up together, roughhousing, and relying on each other for comfort after their mother died.

The more urgent part of the Instagram post, though, involved a young beaver and porcupine who each still need a companion, with the good news being that the beaver may have a partner lined up soon.

What happened?

Alexis Broz (@wildforlife.alexis) shared an update on several young rescue animals.

The clip starts by showing the siblings bonding as they recover.

Using a camera placed in the pups' den box, staff have been able to observe them "almost constantly snuggling, wrestling, and playing." In the video, the narrator says the otters are "taking to the bottle well," though they are still "shaken up" after losing their mom.

The update notes that orphaned babies in rehab benefit developmentally from having another animal of the same species with them.

That concern extends to two other youngsters at the rescue. Thistle, a baby porcupine, is still "flying solo."

Minnow, a baby beaver, also remains alone, even though Red Creek Wildlife Center in Pennsylvania recently took in a similarly aged beaver kit and proposed a transfer. Before the animals can be brought together, permits are needed from both states.

Why does it matter?

Social bonds can directly affect whether orphaned animals learn the behaviors they need to survive after release. Otters, beavers, and even porcupines can benefit from species-specific companionship during key stages of development.

Beavers are highly social animals that rely on family groups. They are also among nature's most effective ecosystem engineers.

Healthy beaver populations can create wetlands that support birds, fish, amphibians, and insects while helping landscapes retain water and better withstand drought and flooding.

Giving one rescued beaver kit the best possible chance at release could have effects that reach well beyond a rehab center.

What are people saying?

Commenters said they were both charmed by the video, and a bit put off by the red tape to get Minnow a companion.

"State lines are a human made construct," one noted. "That's so frustrating because animals don't have borders in real life and this made up human obstacle really delays meeting these babies' developmental needs!"

Others praised the rescue teams involved.

"Red Creek is by me!' another wrote. "They're amazing."

Another gushed: "Bravo … the amount of heart that goes into rehab is a beacon of humanity!"

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