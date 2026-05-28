Long-lost rescue puppies reunite at dog park and seem to recognize each other instantly

"There are so many shelter animals that deserve amazing homes."

Two puppies rescued from the same abandoned litter reunited at a Florida dog park months after leaving the shelter, and the pair seemed to recognize one another right away.

Newsweek reported that Zack Goldwasser, 32, adopted Aspen — a husky, Belgian Malinois, and pit bull mix previously named Mimosa — after UFAR Animals Rescue in Margate, Florida, rescued her and her family.

Goldwasser shared a video of the reunion on TikTok in hopes of encouraging others to consider adopting rescue animals, according to Newsweek.

Aspen, her mother, and three siblings were reportedly found abandoned in a backyard before being taken in by the shelter. After the adoption, Goldwasser said he had no updates on where Aspen's littermates ended up.

Then one of them turned out to be nearby.

A friend of Goldwasser's was at a dog park in Boca when she struck up a conversation with another dog owner whose puppy seemed to match Aspen's age, shelter background, and appearance. The giveaway was the dog's shelter name: Tequila.

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Because the litter had been named after alcoholic beverages, Goldwasser's friend quickly realized the dog — now named Toby — was Aspen's brother.

After connecting with Toby's owner, Goldwasser arranged a reunion at the dog park. He later told Newsweek that the pair mostly gravitated toward each other during the visit and kept seeking each other out.

He said the reunion went so well that the dogs have already met up again, and their owners hope to keep that connection going for years.

"I would never judge a person for buying a purebred, but we need more people to consider adoption when possible," Goldwasser told Newsweek. "There are so many shelter animals that deserve amazing homes. We should all consider adoption before purchasing a puppy from a breeder."

"Beautiful pups ... Thank you both for rescuing," one viewer commented on the video.

"I absolutely love this," said another.

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