Rescue dog with two working legs hits the shoreline at full speed, showing what healing can look like

Birdie, a rescue dog with only two working legs, is winning over viewers after a first run through the surf showed both her speed and the tiny chirping noises that helped inspire her name.

The video captures the kind of joyful, ordinary moment that can mean everything for a dog getting a second chance.

What happened?

The couple caring for the newly rescued pup posted a video on TikTok at the beach showing her running around and playing with another dog.

@expedition.ola Every time our new rescue sees us or gets really excited, she makes these little chirping noises! We started calling them her "love chirps"🥹 So today, when she chased the waves for the very first time and came absolutely FLYING down the beach, we knew exactly what her name should be… Birdie🕊️🤍 It doesn't matter how many legs our Birdie girl has… she'll always find a way to soar!! We're already in communication with the specialists who will be helping us help Birdie! This weekend she'll be getting x-rays, which is a really big step toward understanding exactly what her body needs. From there, we're hopeful we'll be able to make a surgical plan and start moving her from this chapter of her life into the one where she's happy, healthy, and thriving forever🥲 We believe so full heartedly that healing isn't just physical. Every dog we rescue gets medical care for their body but they also get nature, freedom, adventure, and love… for their SOUL💗 That's the real magic behind these transformations! They don't just need treatment, they need to feel alive✨ We are so incredibly grateful our paths crossed with sweet Birdie! We absolutely LOVE having her with us, and knowing so many of you love her too means more than we can put into words🫶🏼 ♬ original sound - ThreeThirty App Content

In the caption of the beach video, the rescuers explained that the dog's unusual, happy sounds had already stood out: "Every time our new rescue sees us or gets really excited, she makes these little chirping noises!"

That moment tied everything together. Even though Birdie can't really use her back legs, she tore down the shoreline, and the foster wrote that when she "came absolutely flying down the beach, we knew exactly what her name should be."

A previous video shows the moment they found Birdie on the street, and explained that a local man had informed them that she had been hit by a car a few weeks earlier. Her back legs were severely damaged, and she appears unable to use them.

One commenter wrote, "Despite her condition, I'm so happy to see she loves life".

Why does it matter?

Special-needs rescue dogs are often overlooked, even though many adapt quickly and thrive with the right care. The video shows Birdie already experiencing freedom, excitement, and trust, rather than framing recovery as a distant goal.

It also offers a picture of what a happy, healthy future can look like for a dog with an injury or limb difference. The focus stays on what Birdie can do right now.

Birdie's beach outing also reflects the foster's wider philosophy about rescue. "We believe so full heartedly that healing isn't just physical." In that view, rehabilitation goes beyond surgeries or exams and also includes everyday experiences that help a dog feel safe, playful, and confident.

What's being done?

Birdie's next medical steps are already in the works. The foster said specialists are involved, and X-rays should help determine "exactly what her body needs" and, hopefully, lead to a surgical plan.

Until then, the foster described a balance between treatment and quality of life. As the caption put it, "Every dog we rescue gets medical care for their body, but they also get nature, freedom, adventure, and love… for their soul."

An update video shows Birdie trying out her new wheelchair for the first time. Although she had a tough time getting used to it, the rescuers weren't discouraged and said they'd try again tomorrow.

"It doesn't matter how many legs our Birdie girl has … she'll always find a way to soar!!" the foster wrote. One commenter wrote, "She was meant for this."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.