Experts raise alarm over decades-old US policy facing major cuts: 'It's one of our bedrock laws'

"Species on the brink of extinction have been brought back."

Republican members of Congress have introduced a new motion that would repeal a 50-year-old policy that protects marine mammals.

What's happening?

According to the Associated Press, Congressional Republicans believe they have the momentum to repeal parts of the Marine Mammal Protection Act, passed in 1972 to help protect whales, seals, polar bears, and other sea animals.

A new bill, proposed by Republican Representative Nick Begich of Alaska, would repeal many aspects of the Protection Act, claiming it has "unduly and unnecessarily constrained government, tribes and the regulated community."

The bill would lower population goals from "maximum productivity" to the level needed to "support continued survival," while also redefining what constitutes harm to marine mammals.

It would also allow American fisheries to source their seafood from countries that don't meet American regulatory standards.

Why is the bill important?

The 50-year-old bill is one of the cornerstones of American environmental protection and conservation.

It allows for the protection of sensitive or endangered species, such as the critically endangered Rice's whale in the Gulf of Mexico or the right whale off the East Coast of the United States.

"The Marine Mammal Protection Act is important because it's one of our bedrock laws that help us to base conservation measures on the best available science," said Kathleen Collins, senior marine campaign manager with International Fund for Animal Welfare. "Species on the brink of extinction have been brought back."

Weakening the law would put these species at risk. The right whale, in particular, would be impacted by the new bill; it is prone to getting caught in the kind of fishing gear that the new law would allow.

As our planet warms, and our oceans heat up and become more acidic, these species are going to be under even more threat than they already are, and loosening the protections on them could do serious harm and ultimately impact our food supply.

What's being done about the Marine Mammal Protection Act?

Environmental groups are vehemently pushing back against Begich's bill. They argue that weakening the regulations would threaten numerous vulnerable species while also weakening American fishing by allowing companies to purchase from countries that don't meet United States regulatory standards.

Begich's bill's status is unknown, according to the Associated Press, and Begich and his staff declined to comment on it when asked.

If you want to help protect marine mammals, call your representative and express your concerns with the bill. You can also push to elect candidates who support environmental protections and initiatives.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.