Experts raise concerns as government announces plans to go against international agreement: 'Fatally at odds'

The Republic of Congo is set to nearly double its oil production over the next three years despite a previous agreement to step back from fossil fuels.

What's happening?

Minister of Hydrocarbons Bruno Jean Richard Itoua said in March that the country would like to reach 500,000 barrels per day, up from 270,000, Mongabay reported. That will mean opening Conkouati-Douli National Park and other nature reserves to drilling.

Chinese and French oil companies are involved, as is the state's Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo. In 2024, the government granted an exploration permit to SNPC and China Oil Natural Gas Overseas Holding.

"On a strategic level, the government is working to safeguard biodiversity, but on a practical level, they are fatally at odds with this in the way they exploit it," Placide Kaya, an expert on mangroves, told Mongabay.

At the 28th annual climate summit of world leaders in 2023, Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso committed with other signatories to end the fossil fuel era and move toward cleaner energy sources.

"As far as climate change is concerned, the diagnosis has been made. The issues are known. The solutions have been identified," he said, per Mongabay. "It is just the right effort of solidarity and equity that is incumbent on all countries called upon to work together for a safer planet Earth, safe from the threats and other harmful effects of climate change."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Why is this important?

Despite experiencing effects of the changing climate, such as extreme and irregular rainfall and resulting flooding, the Republic of Congo has actually increased its reliance on dirty energy sources since the pledge, according to Mongabay. In 2024, more than 336,000 people needed emergency help because of flooding.

Critics are also concerned that the country will not even benefit from this expansion of oil production, partly because of corruption. The outlet noted the Republic of Congo is sub-Saharan Africa's third-largest oil producer but suffered "a major fuel shortage" last year.

Sassou Nguesso's family in 2023 was linked to a scandal involving oil producer Perenco, per Mongabay. The president has been in power for all but five years since 1979.

Kaya said increased drilling would affect national biodiversity, with species at risk of extinction. Every nature reserve in the country, and especially those in the south, is in danger. The republic is in the Congo Basin, the second-largest tropical rainforest and the largest tropical peatland in the world.

What's being done about the expansion of oil production?

Activists, organizations, and media outlets are raising awareness about the consequences of growing the country's oil sector, which include pollution, other environmental impacts, and human health problems. Itoua said it's necessary to prop up the economy; Perenco and China's Wing Wah announced plans to increase production. The country has designs on an SNPC sister company for gas extraction as well.

You can help by educating yourself and others about critical climate issues and donating to causes that align with your values.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.