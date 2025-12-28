Volunteers fight back against harmful growth spreading through popular nature area: 'A part of something bigger'

"The sense of pride and accomplishment that was felt by the group has a lasting and influential impact."

Last month, more than 40 volunteers in British Columbia, Canada, came together to remove invasive ivy from a trail near the University of Victoria, Saanich News reported.

Over 40 people got together under the direction of the Greater Victoria Green Team and UVic's Office of Campus Planning and Sustainability to clear away invasive English ivy from the trees lining the Alumni Chip Trail. They removed 10 cubic meters of material, giving 85 trees in the area more room to breathe.

"The sense of pride and accomplishment that was felt by the group has a lasting and influential impact and can lead to greater involvement by the community in environmental issues," read a press release from the Green Team, according to Saanich News.

"By working together as a team to remove invasive plants and save the trees, community members experience what it is like to be a part of something bigger than themselves and are more likely to become further engaged in their community."

While on the surface it might seem that any greenery is a good thing, invasive plants do more harm than good. They grow much faster than their native neighbors, consuming nutrients and blocking out sunlight. In some cases, as with English ivy, they even directly strangle their competitors. This can lead to the loss of important plants and trees in an ecosystem.

A much better alternative is to replace invasive plants with native species. They are well adapted to the environment, so they need little water or care to thrive, but instead of disrupting the ecosystem, they form positive connections with the species already present there. Even rewilding part of your yard can help you save money and time while also benefiting your surroundings.

For the University of Victoria, the fight against invasive ivy is ongoing. This was the second of 10 events to be held this school year, with at least one more scheduled to address ivy growth.

