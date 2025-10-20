Experts release over 100 baby turtles as part of extraordinary initiative — here's what's happening

Officials at a wildlife sanctuary in northeast India have released over 100 rare turtles as part of an ongoing effort to revive their population.

According to The Assam Tribune, a joint venture between the forest department and local officials resulted in the release of 104 hatchlings into Pobitora's Haug Beel. The area is known for its rich biodiversity. The young turtles had been collected from the ponds of a nearby temple and cared for by staff at the Assam State Zoo ahead of their release. They came from three threatened species: the black softshell turtle, the Indian tent turtle, and the Ganges softshell turtle.

The black softshell turtle has a remarkable backstory. It is so rare that it was declared extinct in the wild in 2002, per Mongabay. However, a handful have since been spotted in India, Bangladesh, and, recently, Nepal. They're often found in the ponds of temples and hold special religious significance for some locals. Although still classified as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List, rewilding projects offer renewed hope for the survival of this scarred turtle.

The Indian tent turtle takes its name from its distinctive shell, which makes it a target for collectors. Unlike the other two species, it's not listed as threatened or endangered and has a stable population.

The Ganges softshell turtle, otherwise known as the Indian softshell turtle, is one of the largest freshwater turtles in the world, tipping the scales at over 100 pounds. Like the black softshell, they have cultural significance and are sadly targeted by poachers as a result.

According to Wildlife SOS, there are approximately 350 turtle species worldwide, with half of them classified as endangered. Turtle species fulfill every role in the food web, from predator to prey, and are essential in maintaining the health of the ecosystem. That's why conservationists worldwide are working around the clock to protect them. Local initiatives like this are a critical part of that broader effort.

