Onlooker shares photo of mysterious yacht with complicated backstory: 'Makes me sick every time I see it'

A nameless megayacht drew the attention of Southern California locals who wanted answers. In a San Diego subreddit, photos of the yacht were shared in hopes of gathering more information.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Four photos showed the yacht from various angles, docked and looking empty.

"I read somewhere that this was confiscated from a Russian oligarch but don't have a name or confirmation about this. It's got no name and now it has a U.S. flag," the OP wrote.

One commenter shared a link to a YouTube video posted by Half as Interesting (@halfasinteresting) that walks through the tangled web of a situation, which is more complicated than anyone could imagine. Apparently, the Russian oligarch-tied yacht was seized in Fiji by the United States after Russia invaded Ukraine. The Amadea — yes, it has a name — arrived in San Diego on June 27, 2022, and comes with a helipad, mosaic pool, and two baby grand pianos.

Long story short, because of a whole bunch of legal loopholes, lies, and court-ordered sanctions, the boat is under U.S. federal custody, which means the U.S. is responsible for upkeep and maintenance of the yacht until the ownership battle is concluded. According to Reuters, prosecutors say the U.S. government drops $600,000 a month on the vessel to maintain the value of the ship and avoid depreciation losses since the hope is to sell it.

Superyachts are a huge strain, both financially and environmentally, with their excessive fuel consumption, waste generation, and impact on marine ecosystems. As Bloomberg reported, the carbon pollution of the 300 largest yachts is 285,000 tons — significantly more than the entire nation of Tonga. The burning of dirty energy sources creates carbon and other gases that are largely responsible for the warming planet.

Superyachts and cruise ships are sold as luxury when all they really are is unnecessary. The good news is that companies such as Silent Yacht are designing catamarans and yachts that are solar-powered, giving those who aren't willing to give up their boats more eco-friendly options. Similarly, Sunreef Yachts boasts an innovative energy-efficient system powered by a combination of electric propulsion and solar energy.

The Amadea inquiry and photos were not met with much love.

"Ugh. The Russian oligarch boat. Makes me sick every time I see it," one person wrote.

"Always drama with these megayachts," another commented.

One YouTuber joked, "That's a yacht of money."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.