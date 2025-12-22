  • Outdoors Outdoors

Man faces massive penalty after investigators make shocking discovery: 'A selfish and disgusting crime'

"Impacts our communities."

by Yei Ling Ma
A Manchester man was fined more than £1,000 ($1,333) for illegally dumping a large pile of construction waste on public property. 

According to the BBC, Stephen Cawley, 36, pleaded guilty to the illegal waste-disposal incident that happened more than two years ago. 

On April 17, 2023, a massive pile of household and construction waste was found on the land next to a footpath on Altrincham Road — the same road that Cawley lives on. 

Investigators traced the mysterious pile of trash to a nearby property undergoing renovations, which investigators learned was a job contracted to Cawley's building company, Builder Boys Ltd. 

"So he dumped it on his own f****** road?" one commenter asked in disbelief under a Reddit post that shared the BBC report. 

Using public roads to improperly dispose of commercial or household waste is not only illegal and an eyesore, but it also costs taxpayers money. The city has to dispatch a cleanup crew to remove the trash from the roads so they are safe to use again. 

Many Reddit commenters took issue with the fact that Cawley, who had generated the massive pile of waste and debris through his building business, pushed the government to foot the bill. 

He left the trash uncovered and unaddressed, which could have sent loose debris into waterways, polluting our oceans, or into nearby animal habitats.

Cawley was ordered to pay £320 to the Manchester Magistrates' Court, as well as £750 for the cost of illegal dumping. The court also imposed an additional £128 victim surcharge. 

"Flytipping remains a selfish and disgusting crime which impacts our communities and environment," said councillor Lee-Ann Igbon, per BBC. 

Do you think the construction industry is too wasteful?

Definitely 👍

Not at all 👎

Most projects are 👷

Only some projects are 🚧

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Protecting public spaces and the environment from illegal waste dumps ensures that everyone has the chance to experience the natural world as it should be. 

Another Reddit commenter grumbled about the punishment issued. 

"Joke of a fine," they said. 

"Still seems cheaper than getting rid of it properly," another Reddit user added. 

