Tesla driver shocked after catching massive truck's illegal actions on camera: 'There's a certain amount of Tesla hate'

A Tesla driver is taking action after shocking video footage captured a pickup truck slamming into their electric vehicle.

The video, shared by the EV's owner on Reddit, shows a Ford F-150 with a Colorado license plate. The truck gingerly reverses out of a parking space before it slams into a parked Tesla on the other side of the road.

The F-150 drives off after impact; however, the truck's license plate number was caught on camera. According to the post, the Tesla driver "hadn't even been inside for 10 minutes" when the incident occurred.

The EV driver posted an update after contacting authorities. The sheriff showed up at the Tesla owner's house and took a statement. In just about two hours, the truck driver had been tracked down and cited.

Some commenters speculated the truck may have targeted the EV intentionally, and the Tesla driver agreed the hit could have been intentional.

"I do live in an area where there's a certain amount of Tesla hate," the driver wrote.

There have been many instances of EV vandalism reported online. Though various vehicles and charging stations have been targeted, EVs remain a clean energy solution for transportation across the globe.

The lithium-ion batteries used to power the vehicles can store a great amount of energy in a small space. Despite concerns about pollution created during lithium extraction, EVs are still more environmentally friendly than their gas-powered counterparts. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, gas-powered cars release nearly six times more carbon air pollution annually than EVs.

That's why Reuters found that a Tesla Model 3, as its example, makes up for the pollution associated with its manufacturing after only about 13,500 miles of driving even when compared to a fuel-efficient gas-powered car like a Toyota Corolla.

The Reddit post received a passionate response from other EV drivers, racking up dozens of upvotes and comments. While most of the discussion centered around bringing the truck driver to justice, a couple of commenters joked about the fact that the truck was so easily identifiable in the video footage.

"How kind of him to back up perfectly to show his license plate," one commenter quipped.

