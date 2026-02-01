Resident captures stunning video of unique yard visitors: 'They're amazing'

"Enjoy those beauties as much as possible."

A Central Florida resident had sandhill cranes visit their backyard each day. In their video, the majestic birds showed the beauty of welcoming nature to one's doorstep.

They posted their delightful experience in the r/Birding subreddit. (Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear below.)

They explained that the sandhill cranes are regular visitors to their yard. "They are unique for sure! They visit my yard daily. I look forward to it!" they said.

The original poster shared excitement for the nesting season: "Can't wait to see their chicks!"

This personal connection to local wildlife enriches the environment. The Redditor has a source of daily joy, a front-row seat to the natural cycles of sandhill cranes. Being in nature offers personal fulfillment and can improve mental well-being.

Studies show that engaging with birdlife can reduce depression, stress, and anxiety. Rewilding your lawn with native species benefits the planet as well.

Native plants adapt to local climates and soils. They need less maintenance than typical monoculture lawns, saving you time and energy. They also need less water, which can lower your water bills.

Options such as clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping are eco-friendly lawn replacements. Even partial lawn replacements can help green spaces thrive.

These choices create healthier ecosystems for pollinators and protect our food supply. Thoughtful landscaping can turn a yard into a vibrant habitat for wildlife and your home.

Fellow birders from Reddit enjoyed the charming sandhill cranes and the OP's enthusiasm.

"Positively Jurassic! They're amazing," one user wrote.

Another commented: "Enjoy those beauties as much as possible."

"I'll hear the adults, but won't really see them for awhile. They nest by the lake in my yard though!" the OP said.

