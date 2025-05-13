  • Outdoors Outdoors

Witness sparks outrage with video of thoughtless act on local street: 'I knew they would do something'

It's a frustrating moment.

by Christine Dulion
It's a frustrating moment.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A video on Reddit has people talking about careless behavior that pollutes our rivers and public spaces.

The video, posted to the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, was recorded from a vehicle parked near a major riverbank. Two visibly intoxicated individuals can be seen stumbling along a sidewalk, then one hurls a traffic cone straight into the water.

Drunk idiot throws traffic cone into the river.
byu/feckthis3 inmildlyinfuriating

"Drunk idiot throws traffic cone into the river," the post was captioned. "Nothing else to add really. Kinda hoped he would fall in after it."

It's a frustrating moment that hits home for anyone who's ever seen someone treat a shared public space like their personal trash bin. "They were walking out in front of cars and trying to intimidate people," the poster replied after a commenter asked why they were filming. "I knew they would do something, and if I saw a cop or could flag one down on a car I would have shown them the video."

While a single traffic cone won't bring down the Mississippi, it's an example of a widespread issue: the normalization of dumping, littering, and disrespecting natural spaces.

According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, 80% of ocean pollution starts with waterways inland, as rivers and streams carry pollution out to estuaries and eventually to the sea. Another concerning fact is that more than 60% of the water used in American homes comes from freshwater sources such as rivers. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Organizations like American Rivers and Ocean Conservancy work year-round to remove tons of plastic, metal, and other waste from waterways. Newer innovations, such as The Ocean Cleanup's "Interceptor" system and electromagnetic-based detection, are trying to find methods to clean up waterways; however, the easiest solution is prevention.

With a little more awareness and responsibility, we could do a better job of protecting our rivers and oceans. Whether it's bringing trash bags on hikes to pick up litter along the way or supporting public waste management policies, small actions can make a big difference.

There were plenty of jokes in the thread, but some commenters were upset at how nonsensical the act was.

"Toss the dude in after the cone," one commenter said. Another cheekily responded: "Nah, don't want him to fall in. We have enough water pollution."

For tips on how you can help in your own community, explore critical climate issues to pinpoint causes that matter to you. Individuals can help reduce the burden of pollution on our waterways by using less plastic and voting for pro-climate candidates who support water protection policies.

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x