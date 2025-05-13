Witness sparks outrage with video of thoughtless act on local street: 'I knew they would do something'

A video on Reddit has people talking about careless behavior that pollutes our rivers and public spaces.

The video, posted to the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, was recorded from a vehicle parked near a major riverbank. Two visibly intoxicated individuals can be seen stumbling along a sidewalk, then one hurls a traffic cone straight into the water.

"Drunk idiot throws traffic cone into the river," the post was captioned. "Nothing else to add really. Kinda hoped he would fall in after it."

It's a frustrating moment that hits home for anyone who's ever seen someone treat a shared public space like their personal trash bin. "They were walking out in front of cars and trying to intimidate people," the poster replied after a commenter asked why they were filming. "I knew they would do something, and if I saw a cop or could flag one down on a car I would have shown them the video."

While a single traffic cone won't bring down the Mississippi, it's an example of a widespread issue: the normalization of dumping, littering, and disrespecting natural spaces.

According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, 80% of ocean pollution starts with waterways inland, as rivers and streams carry pollution out to estuaries and eventually to the sea. Another concerning fact is that more than 60% of the water used in American homes comes from freshwater sources such as rivers.

Organizations like American Rivers and Ocean Conservancy work year-round to remove tons of plastic, metal, and other waste from waterways. Newer innovations, such as The Ocean Cleanup's "Interceptor" system and electromagnetic-based detection, are trying to find methods to clean up waterways; however, the easiest solution is prevention.

With a little more awareness and responsibility, we could do a better job of protecting our rivers and oceans. Whether it's bringing trash bags on hikes to pick up litter along the way or supporting public waste management policies, small actions can make a big difference.

There were plenty of jokes in the thread, but some commenters were upset at how nonsensical the act was.

"Toss the dude in after the cone," one commenter said. Another cheekily responded: "Nah, don't want him to fall in. We have enough water pollution."

For tips on how you can help in your own community, explore critical climate issues to pinpoint causes that matter to you. Individuals can help reduce the burden of pollution on our waterways by using less plastic and voting for pro-climate candidates who support water protection policies.

