Resident shares photo of destructive actions at local park: 'This is why we can't have nice things'

"They didn't even bother to put it out."

Taking a walk in your local park or pasture can be great for exercise and your mental health. However, when other people don't take care of the outdoors, it can ruin it for everyone, as one Redditor shares.

In the subreddit r/rva, a community devoted to news and goings-on in Richmond, Virginia, one user shared a photo they took on a local walk of the ashes of a campfire next to the roots of a tree.

"Went for a lovely dusk walk at Pony Pasture yesterday and came across this abomination," the caption read. In the picture, the old fire is built around two exposed roots, which could harm the tree. The ashes also leave some trash.

"Why…would you set fire to the roots of a living tree?" OP continued. "This old boy is giving you awesome shade and holding the bank during floods in a park you use and enjoy."

When a campfire pit isn't readily available, there are steps you can take to make a safe place to start a fire. As Smokey the Bear explained, you should pick a spot that is "at least 15 feet from tent walls, shrubs, trees, or other flammable objects."

If a fire is too close to the roots, it can cause damage to the tree. Also, it increases the risk of a wildfire. According to the National Parks Service, 85% of wildfires are caused by humans in the U.S.

Leftover trash and other litter can also negatively affect plants and wildlife. Litter can suffocate or poison animals and contaminate water sources, making it unsafe for everyone. Unfortunately, other people have shared similar experiences of campers leaving trash out in the woods.

Using safe campfires and cleaning up after yourself are two ways to keep nature beautiful and ensure everyone can enjoy it.

Commenters shared their outrage at the image in Pony Pasture.

"This is why we can't have nice things," one wrote.

"That looks like it burned down they didn't even bother to put it out when [they] walked off and MAKE SURE ITS OUT," another wrote.

"Disgusting people," another person said.

