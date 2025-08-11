  • Outdoors Outdoors

Gardener shares beautiful video of tiny visitors enjoying flowers: 'Current hotspot'

by Mandy Carr
Seeing visitors in your garden is always a treat, and one Redditor shared what popped up in their yard. While users were impressed, there are simple ways to attract wildlife to your own lawn. 

The gardener posted a video on the "r/NativePlantGardening" subreddit of the surprise guests fluttering around their coneflowers. 

My coneflowers are the current hotspot in my garden
byu/nicdapic inNativePlantGardening

"Two swallowtails, hummingbird moth, and several bees at the moment," the original poster said.

They captioned the post: "My coneflowers are the current hotspot in my garden." 

Not only is it fun to look out your window and get such an eyeful, but rewilding your yard with native plants can also save you money and time. These plants have adapted to the local environment, so they require less water, pesticides, and fertilizers. You can check out a native plant finder to see what's native to your area. 

Native plants also attract pollinators, like the ones you see in the video. Pollinators include bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and bats. They fly from plant to plant, pollinating them and enabling them to reproduce. 

Pollinators are also vital to the environment. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 80% of the 1,400 crops grown for food and plant-based products require pollination. 

You can also upgrade to a natural lawn to attract pollinators and save money on lawn care. There are many lawn alternatives to choose from, including gravel gardens, clover lawns, xeriscape landscapes, meadow lawns, and ornamental grasses, per Martha Stewart's website

Upgrading your lawn is an excellent alternative to the traditional lawn that is not only budget-friendly and less time-consuming but can also make your yard more beautiful than before. 

In the comments, Redditors were entertained. 

One user said, "It's like a pollinator disco."

Another user said, "The biodiversity in this one video."

Additionally, a Redditor commented, "Love all the zebra swallowtails!!!"

