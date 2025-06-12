Hiker shares photos of frustrating scene discovered along popular trail: 'Humans are the worst'

Hiking can (and should) be a beautiful experience, as it allows one to enjoy sunshine, exercise, and communing with nature. However, some people treat forests as their own personal garbage can, ruining the beauty for others.

A Reddit user shared one such scene in the r/halifax subreddit in a series of three photos showing bottles, cans, and candy wrappers strewn about a popular hiking trail.

The user captioned the post, "When will people start taking their trash with them?"

One person replied, "Never unfortunately… Humans are the worst."

That answer seemed to be the general consensus among other Redditors as well.

Unfortunately, litter doesn't only mar the beauty of forest trails; garbage left behind can have serious environmental impacts on the forest ecosystem.

One of the most significant effects of litter is its impact on local wildlife. Birds, squirrels, and other animals often consume smaller pieces of garbage, which can pose a choking risk and have a deleterious effect on the animals' health.

Considering the increase in human-wildlife interactions in recent years, these interactions should prompt people to want to protect wildlife and their habitats rather than destroy them.

Garbage in nature affects more than wildlife, though. It also affects humans, as trash left on the ground can contaminate the soil and nearby waterways.

This is particularly true in the case of plastics, which release microplastics that can then end up in people's bodies. Microplastics can affect the food supply, as well, as these tiny particles weaken plants by hindering their ability to absorb nutrients and water.

Until people start picking up after themselves, though, one Redditor suggested, "Pick up a pokey stick and bucket and pick up garbage on the weekend. Feels good, still get outside, clean my favourite spaces, hopefully convert other to do the same."

"Bring a garbage bag and enjoy the satisfaction of making your community a better place," another agreed.

"Bring a garbage bag and enjoy the satisfaction of making your community a better place," another agreed.