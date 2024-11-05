  • Outdoors Outdoors

Beachgoer shares distressing photo of oblivious tourists hassling seal: 'This is seriously so exhausting'

"The wildlife is beautiful in Hawaiʻi, but make sure to give them some space!"

by Cassidy Lovell
"The wildlife is beautiful in Hawai‘i, but make sure to give them some space!"

Photo Credit: iStock

Let sleeping seals lie.

A Redditor on r/Hawaii reminded tourists that while the wildlife is beautiful to look at, it should be done from a safe distance. 

"The wildlife is beautiful in Hawai'i, but make sure to give them some space!"
Photo Credit: Reddit

"The wildlife is beautiful in Hawaiʻi, but make sure to give them some space! A general rule of thumb is to keep a minimum of 10-15 feet of space from any animal life you encounter. Don't do what these guys did," they wrote.

The reposted photo shows a tourist family photo taking place just feet from a sleeping seal. Even after being warned to "move away from [the] protected seal," the family continued to take pictures.

The Hawaiian monk seal is adorable, but it's also "one of the most endangered seal species in the world," according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Human-seal interactions like these are one of the reasons the seal is endangered, along with habitat loss, marine debris entanglement, and disease. Human-seal interactions, like feeding, petting, or waking a seal, "presents a serious human safety concern, as mother seals are protective and aggressive. Human-seal interactions pose both a threat to human and seal safety," per NOAA.

Watch now: Your favorite sushi might be threatened by climate change

These seals weigh hundreds of pounds and can (and will) bite. That's why NOAA recommends staying at least 50 feet away from monk seals and 150 feet from mother monk seals. 

Tourons are ignorant, entitled, and careless, and while one should not be shamed for being ignorant of rules, customs, or best practices, it's additionally problematic in cases like this when tourists often fail to listen.

This happens often in Hawaiʻi. In another case, a group of tourists ignored signs in Mānoa Falls, Oahu, to swim in a waterfall. Tourists too often disrupt wildlife, trespass, and leave behind extraordinary amounts of litter. Not only is this kind of behavior disrespectful to the people who live there, but many of these actions can be dangerous for themselves, others, and wildlife, particularly if approaching an animal like a seal without knowing whether it's carrying a disease that could make it prone to biting, as happened to a boy last year with a sea lion in California.

Redditors were frustrated with the family, with one commenter calling it "infuriating."

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🔘 Definitely 👍

🔘 Only in some areas ☝️

🔘 No way 👎

🔘 I'm not sure 🤷

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"This is seriously so exhausting," another user said. "I saw a post here asking about how Hawaiʻi is marketed to tourists… it's obvious by these reactions that many tourists feel entitled to any and everything here, regardless of rules, laws, or regulations."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x