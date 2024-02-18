Entitled tourists spotted disobeying warning sign at popular attraction: ‘They’ll find out one way or another’

Some of nature’s best work, waterfalls have always been points of interest and major tourist attractions when exploring the outdoors.

A post on r/IAmTheMainCharacter, a subreddit dedicated to people who think they are the center of the universe, showed a perfect example of just how much people are dying to be near these majestic cascades.

The video captures the stunning Mānoa Falls in Oahu, Hawai’i, which might look familiar if you’ve seen the original Jurassic Park.

At the base, there is a sign clearly stating the area is closed and to not walk past a certain point. Beyond that sign, and not at all worried about it, are several tourons (tourist + moron) basking in the water, and it’s safe to say they aren’t illiterate.

“Tourists being tourists,” the caption said.

Unfortunately, instances like these aren’t rare, but the wildlife, ecosystems, and sites they threaten are. There is a critical need for people to educate themselves about respecting and interacting with nature to protect and preserve the environment. It’s an opportunity to learn and grow.

Whether it’s genuine curiosity, adoration, excitement, or “for the ‘gram,” there is a certain level of respect required to understand and value the magnitude of what is being preserved while visiting these magical places.

Being reckless and entitled is a danger to yourself, local wildlife, and the surrounding ecosystem. It’s also disheartening and stressful to those who do respect nature, especially park rangers and other personnel.

One thing to keep in mind is that ignoring guidelines can unintentionally threaten animals, leading to attacks. When animals attack humans, they’re typically euthanized, regardless of whether or not it was provoked.

The National Park Service advises paying close attention to your surroundings. Take note of the signs and regulations to keep you, your loved ones, and the wildlife safe.

The majority reaction to the post was a collective frowny face to the touron mentality.

“Access is restricted for your safety, the safety of the environment like endangered species…or archeological sites,” a former employee of the U.S. Federal Land Management Agency said in the comments.

“Don’t go chasing waterfalls,” commented one Redditor, quoting TLC’s famous lyrics.

“They’ll find out one way or another,” wrote another.

