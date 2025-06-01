  • Outdoors Outdoors

Student shares gut-wrenching photos after viral graduation ritual leaves campus trashed: 'It bothers me every time'

"Stop ruining the environment."

by Misty Layne
Photo Credit: iStock

Graduating from college is an important occasion for many people, so the day is often documented with a photo shoot. However, one viral graduation-day trend is wreaking havoc at university campuses across the U.S.

A Reddit user from the University of Central Florida shared an example of the problematic trend in the r/UCF subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

In a post titled, "Stop ruining the environment for your stupid ig graduation photos," the Redditor shared a photo of confetti floating in the fountain on campus. 

"This is an example today," they wrote. "This poor maintenance guy was picking up the foil pieces in the grass with a claw. … Stop ruining the environment and don't throw/pop anything if you're not going to clean up your confetti afterwards."

"Confetti toss" poses or the popping of confetti-filled foil balloons are popular with students doing graduation-day photo shoots, but the use of nonbiodegradable confetti, like in the shared photo, can have unintended consequences.

Because confetti is made from plastic, it is nonbiodegradable and can take decades or longer to break down. When left behind on the ground or in fountains, it can result in problems for people in the area and the environment.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

These small pieces of plastic can get washed away into storm drains and sewers or blown about by wind, ending up in the soil and groundwater. This results in the microplastics from the confetti winding up in our food and drinking water.

Once people consume microplastics, they stay in the body forever, which is a problem, as scientists have linked microplastics to a wealth of health issues, like dementia and heart disease.

Confetti (and foil balloons) can harm local wildlife as well, since these bright, shiny items tend to attract animals. Birds, fish, squirrels, and other animals that eat balloon pieces or confetti are at risk of developing intestinal blockages, choking, or even death.

One person commented: "Yeah, it bothers me every time I see the confetti in any space but especially the more wild areas where the animals usually are."

However, another Reddit user pointed out that students have other confetti options, such as bubbles or flower petals. 

"If you are going to do s*** like this, use something biodegradable that will break down at the very least," they said. "It exists and can definitely be had for cheap."

x