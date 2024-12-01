Camper shares rude interaction after approaching rule-breakers in national park: 'Thought he was better than everyone'

"Why would you feel bad about protecting the park?"

Visiting a national park can be an incredible experience. It's a time to get out in nature and appreciate it, but one visitor found out not everyone feels the same way.

The visitor posted in the r/GlacierNationalPark subreddit about seeing people with campfires when there were "500 signs about the fire restrictions."

Other Redditors were not surprised by the actions the OP saw and had similar experiences themselves.

The OP asked, "What would you do if you witnessed it?" They politely said something to the different groups; most were unaware of the restrictions. One person was rude about it and didn't care.

"I just nicely said something to the groups, and all of them (mainly families with kids) had no idea that you couldn't have fires (except for 1 who was just a jerk who knew the rules but thought he was better than everyone)," the OP wrote.

The Redditor was unsure whether to report the recklessness to the rangers or what consequences the people would face.

The OP said, "I'm too nice of a guy."

While there are times when campfires are allowed, there are safety reasons for the restrictions. According to the National Park Service website, restrictions are placed when conditions mean those campfires could cause fires. It also explains the two stages of the restrictions.

The first stage prohibits campfires, "wood or charcoal grills," smoking, and more. The second stage adds to those restrictions, including not "operating any internal combustion engine" and not using explosives during certain times.

Breaking these rules has severe consequences. The Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks website states, "You could be fined up to $5,000 individually or $10,000 for an organization and imprisonment up to 6 months for violating restrictions and closures." You can also be held accountable for damages.

Luckily, you can check for restrictions in the area you will be camping in with the Restrictions Map.

You may think your actions won't cause a fire and that there will be no consequences, but there have been incidents of it happening. In Boulder, Colorado, a 21-year-old allegedly ignited a fire when he set off illegal fireworks. He was arrested, and the possible charges included second-degree arson, a Class 4 felony.

When vacationing at a national park, it's vital to vacation responsibly for your own safety, that of other people, and nature. Accidents can happen, and they can be life-changing.

Redditors shared their feelings about the situation in the comments.

One user said, "Report every time no matter what."

Another commented, "Why would you feel bad about protecting the park?"

