Gardener captures adorable video of unexpected guest enjoying flowers: 'Truly nature's beauty'

The beauty and benefits of native gardening expand far beyond the yard.

A post on r/GardenWild, a subreddit dedicated to gardening that helps and encourages wildlife, shows exactly how your garden choices can make a difference.

The cutest little hummingbird hangs out in a planter of Fremont's pincushion — a wildflower native to the Southwestern United States. Flying from flower to flower or just perching on the stems, the beautiful bird appears to be living her best life.

"She's been hanging out with me in the garden today," the OP wrote in the caption. They later responded in the comments, "I have spotted bees, butterflies, hoverflies, and now hummingbirds enjoying it. It is doing really well out here in the Mojave desert heat."

Rewilding according to your gardening zone can be a huge game-changer. Natural lawns don't require nearly as much maintenance as traditional grass lawns, saving you time and energy. Not only will it minimize the amount of effort on your part but reduce the need for valuable resources like water which will lower your utility bills.

Landscaping with native plants gives pollinators an all-you-can-eat buffet. Pollinators are the unsung heroes of our food supply and integral to our survival. Doing our part to provide and maintain healthy ecosystems for them to flourish is crucial.

There are testimonies of homeowners who have decided to go native that now have frequent wildlife visitors, like this joyful black bird who loves to take bird baths, a blueberry-loving box turtle, or this friendly little lizard.

Upgrade your lawn with eco-friendly native plants, clover, or wildflowers to start reaping all the benefits. You can create your own meadow garden or, for those in dryer climates, xeriscaping might be the route to go.

The hummingbird visitor was met with awe and admiration.

"Truly nature's beauty," one comment said.

"If you feed them, they will come!" another exclaimed.

A third wrote, "Magical space, beautiful little bird!"

