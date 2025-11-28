Residents praise local 'legend' after stunning before-and-after photos gain attention online: 'Thank you for your service'

"Thanks for taking the time to help."

Not all heroes wear capes. If you need evidence of that, just look at the reaction from the locals on the r/Modesto subreddit to the appearance of a prolific Good Samaritan in their city.

Redditor and litter pickup extraordinaire Andy Wang, aka Pengweather or Peng, announced his presence in Modesto by revealing he'd picked up nine bags of trash on a local road. He relayed he was able to drive back two bags in his car, and was hopeful the fine people at Stanislaus County Public Works could help with the rest of the collected trash.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Best known for his work in Oakland and the Bay Area, Peng's appearance in the Central Valley thrilled the community.

"BAY AREA LEGEND LETS GOOO," one user wrote.

That excitement is certainly warranted. In the pictures of his handiwork, you can see the once-filthy side of the road returned to its natural state through his exhaustive efforts.

Roadside litter is not only an eyesore and illegal, but it can be perilous for drivers due to its flammable material. The dangers extend to local animals, who can ingest it with disastrous consequences.

It's also pricey for humans to deal with — cleaning up litter costs more than $11.5 billion per year. Peng admirably takes on far more of the burden than any individual could be expected to.

It's encouraging to see that Peng felt inspired to expand his territory after briefly stopping his work in Oakland this summer due to some disillusionment with the unrelenting amount of litter, as CBS San Francisco reported.

It's a major positive that other members of the Modesto community were inspired by his example.

"If you ever need an extra wing when you're in the area, I'd be happy to join in the efforts to clean the community," a visitor who was new to Peng wrote.

The trash problems that plague cities are immense. Seeing how one person can make a meaningful dent hopefully provides some hope that if we all chip in, we can restore the world to a more beautiful state.

Modesto-based Redditors continued to shower their newest visitor with praise.

One exclaimed: "Peng?!? In Modesto? Wow, thank you for your service to the often overlooked Central Valley!!"

"Peng is the GOAT!" a different user declared. "Thanks for taking the time to help clean it up out here."

