Resident shares photo of alarming problem plaguing US region: 'You should probably consider moving out of there'

"This is not fog; this is the air."

Air pollution is one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time, affecting the health of the planet and everyone who calls it home.

A Redditor from Utah is no stranger to the effects of rampant air pollution. In a post to the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, they shared an image of what looks to be fog. However, the OP revealed that this is just the typical air quality where they live.

"This is not fog; this is the air," they said.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters were astonished. Another user explained why the air is so poor: "Vehicle exhaust and factory pollution. Double the air quality index of L.A. Not quite as bad as New Delhi yet."

Others expressed concern over the OP's well-being. "You should probably consider moving out of there," one person wrote.

Factory pollution plays a significant role in this growing problem. Many factories release sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, and more into the atmosphere.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

These substances contribute to increased smog, acid rain, and respiratory issues among people and animals.

Industrial pollution also adds to rising global temperatures by increasing heat-trapping gas concentrations.

Fortunately, there are solutions.

Cleaner production technologies, stricter regulations, and investments in renewable energy can drastically reduce factory pollution. It is critical for the government to enforce environmental standards and incentivize companies to lower their emissions.

Communities and individuals, too, have the power to make a difference. Supporting local clean air initiatives, planting trees, using public transportation, and advocating for sustainable policies all contribute to cleaner, healthier air.

By holding industries accountable and embracing greener habits, we can all help create a future in which clear skies are the norm, not the exception.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.