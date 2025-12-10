Photographers capture stunning images of incredibly rare creatures roaming US terrain: 'I am thrilled'

Red wolves are the most endangered wolf species on the planet, with only an estimated 25 wolves remaining in the wild (although around 241 are kept at captive breeding facilities in a conservation effort to revitalize the species).

Due to their rarity, few people have seen them in the wild, but one Instagrammer managed not only to do just that but also to capture the experience on camera.

Instagram user Hayden Livesay (@wildlifebyhayden) and his brother Harrison Livesay (@harrisonlivesay) were recently gifted the opportunity to see an entire pack of red wolves in North Carolina.

Hayden shared a reel of the wolves playing in an open field and wrote: "After a week of searching in North Carolina, I found the red wolves."

Harrison also shared photos of the wolves and said: "They are thriving and I am thrilled."

Harrison added that the pack consisted of parents and children and that the mother wolf had given birth to the pups just this year.





It's amazing news for the recovery of the red wolf species, as every new litter born increases the animal's population numbers and gives them a better chance of surviving.

Even more amazing is the fact that the brothers captured the red wolf pack on camera and shared the images with the world.

Wildlife cameras — whether they are trail cameras or cameras used by photographers and videographers — are a phenomenal way to document rare sightings of endangered animals, like these wolves. These cameras are powerful tools in conservation efforts.

By sharing the images, these brothers can inspire others to care for the environment and respect wildlife, which can lead to increased animal populations and a more balanced ecosystem. A biodiverse planet positively affects local communities, including through increased access to natural resources and economic benefits.

Wildlife cameras are also beneficial in other ways, such as allowing wildlife experts to assess the health and numbers of endangered species and enabling them to monitor how well rehabilitation efforts are progressing.

Wildlife cameras of all kinds are invaluable for the smart management of wildlife and for helping to protect animal species, which, in turn, maintains ecological balance and protects human populations and food supplies.

As for the red wolves, fellow Instagram users were stunned by the images.

"Great experience. I wish I could go too and see in live these awesome animals," one commenter said.

Another user gushed: "Great shots. I absolutely love these images. they really are quite meaningful."

