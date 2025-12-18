Officials make stunning move as rare predator teeters on brink of extinction: 'Such important work'

"It's a privilege that we get to … help move the needle."

Staff at a conservation center in North Carolina are celebrating the homecoming of a critically endangered red wolf.

WRAL News reported that the red wolf, named Caroline, returned to her birthplace, Durham's Museum of Life and Science, along with her mate in a "wolf swap" with New York's Wolf Conservation Center. A mother, father, and three cubs headed in the opposite direction.

The exchange was facilitated by the non-profit Pilots to the Rescue, which flies animals between centers nationwide. Swapping wolves between North Carolina and New York helps to maintain genetic diversity in a species with a very limited breeding pool.

PTTR's Michael Schneider told the outlet how rewarding the work between the two centers is.

"It's a privilege that we get to transport these wolves and pups and help move the needle in terms of repopulating these critically endangered wolves," he said.

Suffice it to say, endangered wolves can't exactly fly coach. Swapping wolves between North Carolina and New York helps to maintain genetic diversity in a species with a very limited breeding pool.





Red wolves are lean carnivores who favor smaller prey like raccoons and rabbits, though they can also take down deer. Smaller than their gray cousins, red wolves were once found all across a broad range from Texas to Pennsylvania, but only a handful remain in the wild in North Carolina.

Habitat loss and hunting have left the wolves on the brink of extinction, and the global population is no more than 300 individuals. As the National Wildlife Federation notes, another risk to their survival is hybridization with coyotes. However, they are highly adaptable hunters who can thrive in a variety of habitats, from prairies to swamps, if just given the opportunity.

Sweet Caroline's return to her birthplace is a great example of the vital conservation work by wildlife centers and local organizations that takes place nationwide. PTTR's post on TikTok about the story attracted several comments from well-wishers.

"Love this. Such important work! Thank you!!" said one viewer.

Another added, "I am sending thoughts and prayers for all of these endangered animals. Thank you for helping them!"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.