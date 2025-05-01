Wildlife officials thrilled as rare predator population tops 200 for first time in 80 years: 'It's a great sign'

"Our goal is a recovery that is sustainable, resilient, and grounded in practical coexistence."

A recent discovery in Oregon indicates promising progress for a rare species that was once on the brink of extinction.

As explained by the Bulletin, a recent report from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife found in December that the wolf population in Oregon increased from 178 to 204 over the last year. OPB revealed that the 15% increase marks the first time in eight decades that the population of the endangered species surpassed 200.

According to OPB, gray wolves once thrived in Oregon and throughout the West Coast before "a 19th-century extermination campaign led by ranchers had almost wiped them out by 1950." The species wasn't seen again in Oregon until 1999 when a lone wolf was discovered, and the numbers have steadily increased over the years.

Susan Prince, co-founder of the Sisters-based Wolf Welcome Committee, an advocacy group dedicated to protecting wolves in Central Oregon, told the Bulletin that the increasing wolf population is a sign of a thriving environment.

"They're an indicator of a healthy ecosystem, especially the Metolius area. There is a lot of continuous land there that can support these wolves. That is a real benefit, it's a great sign that these wolves came here on their own and they are trying to stay," Prince said.

Aaron Bott, a wolf biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, told the Bulletin that evidence from radio collar data, trail camera images, aerial surveys and track surveys was used to track a minimum count for Oregon's wolf population, but the actual number could be higher.

"While we know more wolves are out there, we report only what we can document with confidence. This method provides a conservative and verifiable baseline, reflecting only those wolves we can confirm were present at the end of the year," Bott said.

The increasing number of wolves is not without opposition, as some have raised concerns about the safety of local livestock and the stress placed on cattle and sheep herds, which can have significant health effects. Still, wolves in certain parts of Oregon are listed on the federal Endangered Species Act, and decisions regarding the killing of wolves in the area belong to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife.

Bott said the goal of wildlife managers is to help grow the wolf population to a manageable number that is safe for all.

"What matters most is not just the number of wolves in one place, but the ability to maintain a connected, genetically diverse population across the landscape," Bott told the Bulletin. "Our goal is a recovery that is sustainable, resilient, and grounded in practical coexistence."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.