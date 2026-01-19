Officials issue warning after spotting 'most wanted' creature in region it doesn't belong: 'Start of a new invasion'

Authorities have circulated flyers to help neighbors identify and report it.

South Australia authorities are hunting an escaped red-whiskered bulbul, a tropical songbird now on the state's "most wanted" list. The illegal pet bird was first spotted in Adelaide last November, and experts fear it could breed in the wild, according to ABC Australia.

Invasive Species Council advocate James Johnson warned that allowing even one bulbul to establish could be "the start of a new invasion."

Known to strip soft fruit and spread weeds in New South Wales and Queensland, a bulbul outbreak could threaten South Australia's food industries. Officials noted it can damage $1.8 billion in vineyards and $2.08 billion in horticulture by consuming buds and fruit.

What's happening?

For weeks, South Australia's biosecurity teams (PIRSA) have scoured the suburbs of Adelaide for the songbird. The sighting was first reported in late November, and authorities have circulated flyers to help neighbours identify and report the bird.

Why is this important?

Invasive species, such as the bulbul, can disrupt local ecosystems. They arrive without natural predators and out-compete native wildlife for food and nesting sites. By planting native plants, such as flowers and trees, in your yard, you help create a healthy ecosystem. Native plants and habitats give local birds a fighting chance.

A PIRSA spokesperson called the red-whiskered bulbul "a high-risk pest bird," noting it eats soft fruit, flower buds, and insects, which can slash crop yields.

Every invasive incursion diverts time and money from conservation and sustainable agriculture, slowing down efforts to secure a resilient, nature-friendly future.

What's being done about it?

Authorities and citizens are taking action to stop this bird from settling in. PIRSA and the Invasive Species Council have publicized the alert, reminding everyone that keeping a red-whiskered bulbul is illegal.

In past outbreaks, all escaped bulbuls were captured or removed, so officials hope to repeat that success. Farmers already use netting and scare tactics to protect fruit.

By acting now to trap this invasive species and protect the local ecosystem, communities can safeguard their crops and wildlife. Residents are being urged to report any bulbul sightings to the Pest Alert Hotline.

