Homeowner shares photos after spotting unexpected visitor perched on fence: 'Made himself quite at home'

A red-tailed hawk made itself at home on a Massachusetts fence post after hunting for squirrels, much to the delight of the homeowner.

The fence's owner posted the striking photo to the r/whatsthisbird forum to identify the visitor. "This hawk has been hanging around near my house for several days and has caught a bunch of squirrels. He's made himself quite at home on my fence post," they wrote.

Bird enthusiasts identified the raptor as a red-tailed hawk based on the distinctive dark band across its belly. One commenter noted that these birds rank as the most common raptors in the area.

Red-tailed hawks naturally manage rodent populations — and replacing a traditional grass lawn with native plants suited for your environment attracts these kinds of beneficial predators, saving you money, energy, and time on maintenance in the process.

Native plant lawns require much less upkeep than grass, eliminating weekly mowing and reducing watering needs. Buffalo grass, clover, and xeriscaping can also lower your water bills and cut down on fertilizer expenses.

Upgrading your yard with native species creates new ecosystems where hawks and other wildlife can thrive. Native plants adapted to local conditions require minimal intervention once they're established, freeing up your weekends and providing food and shelter for birds and pollinators.

Fellow Redditors celebrated the original poster's sighting.

"Unsure of the species but someone had a tasty breakfast!" one commenter noted.

"Should have worn a bib," another joked.

"'I'd like to report a homicide. Yes, I'm being very quiet because he's still just standing, right outside. He seems to be on the fence about what he's going to do next,'" a third person quipped.

The OP appreciated the community's identification help. "Thanks for the input, everyone. Red tailed hawk seems to be the consensus. Hopefully he'll knock off a few more of the local squirrels before he moves on."

