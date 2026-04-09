Denmark's street lights may give horror film vibes but offer a surprising benefit to night critters

This creative lighting strategy could be implemented in other areas worldwide to safeguard nocturnal wildlife.

A street in Denmark might look like the setting of a slasher horror movie, but it's actually a part of an innovative project to reduce the negative impacts of artificial lighting.

In Gladsaxe Municipality, near Copenhagen, a 700-meter segment of the Frederiksborgvej and Farum cycle path has been outfitted with red-light LED lamps. As Newsweek reports, this red street lighting is designed to guide traffic while minimizing disruption to local wildlife, particularly bats.

Cities around the world have swapped older street lighting for more efficient and longer-lasting LED alternatives. As DarkSky International explains, this "LED retrofit revolution" does not inherently reduce light pollution.

According to Bat Conservation International, nocturnal bats are specially adapted to darkness, and light pollution during the night can disrupt their circadian rhythms, physiological processes, and behaviors. In turn, this excessive artificial light exposure can cause these precious nocturnal pollinators to become less fit and negatively impact their survival.

Local authorities in Gladsaxe installed the red LED streetlights along a stretch of road identified as a habitat for seven bat species, including the common pipistrelle and the brown long-eared bat. Though none of the seven bat species are endangered, research cited by the municipality suggests the pipistrelle and long-eared bats are susceptible to behavioral changes caused by artificial light, per Daily Galaxy.

The municipality cited findings that red-spectrum light is less likely to interfere with the echolocation and feeding patterns of these bats. Though the switch to red lights will still affect bats, and this does not solve other challenges to the populations and survival of bats, municipal traffic engineer Jonas Jørgensen describes this as the best available option in areas where full darkness was not feasible.

The bollard lights along the cycle path in Denmark emit a red spectrum of light, which the project team notes is less disruptive to local bat populations. They stand about three feet high and are spaced roughly 30 yards apart, creating "corridors of complete darkness" to allow light-shy bats to cross without exposure while still illuminating the path for pedestrians and cyclists — somewhat visually reminiscent of Amsterdam's Red Light District, except much tamer.

This creative lighting strategy could be implemented in other areas worldwide to safeguard nocturnal wildlife. For humans, it offers an intriguing and unique illuminated route while also making residents aware of environmentally sensitive areas.

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