Experts confirm remarkable recovery of rare creature: 'We're now finding evidence'

There's a role for the public to play.

Concerted efforts to protect a wild animal in northern England are bearing fruit, according to The Northern Echo.

A colony of red squirrels has been under the protection of over 40 volunteers from the Yorkshire Dales Red Squirrel Alliance. The colony was first spotted in January in a spruce plantation, and over the course of monitoring, 16 individuals have been identified.

"We're now finding evidence of new squirrels in all directions from the plantation," said Julie Bailey from the UK Squirrel Accord, per The Northern Echo. "They've been spotted up to six miles away."

Other populations have been spotted in the Isle of Wight and Somerset.

Historically, red squirrel populations in the UK are estimated to have reached 3.5 million but currently number closer to 40,000. Habitat degradation and competition from invasive grey squirrels are the primary culprits of this drop.

Invasive species pose a serious threat. By escaping natural predators in the areas they evolved in, invasive species can secure a monopoly on vital resources like food, water, and space. They can also act as a vector for novel viruses. In the case of grey squirrels, they are known carriers of squirrelpox, which spreads to red squirrels, hastening their decline.

The loss of native species and reduced biodiversity also have an impact on the availability of ecosystem services, including those used by people. One estimate suggested invasive species cause hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of economic losses annually around the world. Another suggested that over the course of 50 years, those costs would clear a trillion dollars.

Taking local action with volunteer groups can protect vulnerable animal populations. In the case of the red squirrels, the Yorkshire Dales Red Squirrel Alliance is ensuring grey squirrels steer clear of the habitat and that feeding stations are operating soundly.

Even without volunteering, there's a role for the public to play.

"It's essential that the public doesn't encourage hand-feeding," said Bailey, per The Northern Echo. "It makes red squirrels tame and puts them at greater risk of disease transmission."

