Cincinnati Zoo celebrates its 100th red panda birth, though only one of two cubs survived

"It is still sad for the team that would otherwise be celebrating this huge milestone."

A cub born this week to red panda Marcy has set a milestone for the Cincinnati Zoo, as Fox19 reports. It is the zoo's 100th red panda birth.

The moment is also bittersweet because, as the zoo announced, only one of Marcy's two cubs survived.

What happened?

Monday's birth marked a notable milestone for the zoo, as the surviving newborn brought its total to triple digits. The achievement also comes at a time when the species is facing mounting pressure in the wild.

Julie Grove, zoological manager at the Cincinnati Zoo, chimed in on the moment in the zoo's announcement.

"Marcy was actually pregnant with two cubs, but only one survived," Grove explained. "That is not uncommon for multiples, but it is still sad for the team that would otherwise be celebrating this huge milestone."

For the next several weeks, the cub is expected to stay in the nest box with Marcy as it grows, per the zoo. Its father, Zuko, is 3 years old and a first-time dad.

Why does it matter?

In the wild, red pandas live in the eastern Himalayas and southwestern China, and Fox19 reported that habitat loss, fragmentation, and other threats have pushed their populations lower.

Conservation breeding efforts at accredited zoos can help maintain genetic diversity and support a healthier population over time.

"Breeding recommendations are made by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP)," Grove explained. "The SSP looks at the whole AZA population and makes pairing decisions based on genetics and program capacities."

Zoo births like this one can help connect visitors with vulnerable species in a tangible way, building public support for habitat protection and wildlife conservation.

What are people saying?

Although they couldn't save both cubs, the moment was a positive one for the zoo.

"We are thrilled that the surviving cub is doing well and has been observed nursing," Grove said in the announcement.

She also described the coordination behind the birth that very nearly yielded perfect timing.

"They sent Marcy here last November to breed with Zuko," Grove revealed. "He just missed Father's Day!"

For visitors hoping to see the newest red panda, the zoo says it will share on social media when that might be possible. Zuko and two other red pandas are currently available to see during normal zoo hours.

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