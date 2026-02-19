Zoo officials celebrate births of incredibly rare creatures: 'It has been a joy for all of us'

"She's attentive, calm, and constantly keeping an eye on her lively triplets."

A rare feline has successfully delivered a new litter, according to The Straits Times.

A Sri Lankan leopard named Yala recently gave birth to three cubs at the Singapore Zoo. Given that there are fewer than 800 Sri Lankan leopards in the wild, the births are important for the species' survival.

According to officials, the mother has been attentively caring for all three cubs.

"She's attentive, calm, and constantly keeping an eye on her lively triplets as they nurse, chirp with playful squeaks, and explore their nest box with growing curiosity," animal care worker Anand Kumar told The Straits Times. "It has been a joy for all of us to watch them grow stronger each day."

While visitors can't observe the leopard family in person, the zoo — part of the wider Mandai Wildlife Reserve — has set up a video stream so fans can see what the animals are up to.

Sri Lankan leopards have faced steep population declines over the last few decades due to rampant poaching and habitat degradation. The animals' predation on livestock has also inflamed farmers against the big cats. In some cases, the leopards have been pushed out of their natural habitat and into human settlements in search of food.

As Sri Lanka's sole apex predator, the species plays an important role in regulating prey populations. Without the leopards' hunting, ecosystems can quickly become overrun by various wildlife.

The endangerment of species is a huge global problem — but local actions can make a difference. Advocating for habitat protections and land conservation projects can ensure that animals of all kinds can thrive with access to the resources they need and without conflicting with humans. Meanwhile, breeding programs like those at Mandai Wildlife Reserve can help populations claw back from the brink while under attentive care.

Social media was bubbling with excitement over the newborn Sri Lankan leopards.

"Yay! We love new zoo babies!" wrote one Instagram user.

"AAAHHH THIS IS SO AMAZING!!! CONGRATS!!" replied another.

