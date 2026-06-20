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Grumpy fluffball found in a bush makes history as WAF's first-ever fledgling red kite

For the staff, the rescue carries extra weight because of the species' history in Britain.

by Leigh Cook
A close-up of a resting hawk with distinctive feathers and a yellow beak, laying on a textured surface.

Photo Credit: Instagram

A stern-faced red kite chick at Wildlife Aid Foundation is winning over Instagram, and the youngster's arrival is a first for the organization.

What happened?

"HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE!" Wildlife Aid Foundation (@wildlifeaid) wrote in an Instagram post sharing photos of the fluffy fledgling. "For the first time ever at WAF, we've welcomed a fledgling red kite!"

According to WAF, the fledgling was found hiding in a bush and brought to them for care after taking "a tumble from the nest." The caption also called the bird a "grumpy-looking fluffball," and the photos make that description easy to understand.

For the staff, the rescue carries extra weight because of the species' history in Britain.

As WAF explained, "The red kite is one of the UK's most incredible conservation success stories. By 1990, only a tiny population remained in the UK, and a reintroduction programme began with just 13 birds released in the Chilterns." 

The group added, "This beautiful young bird is now safe in WAF's care, stable, comfortable, and being closely monitored as she continues her recovery."

Why does it matter?

Because red kites nearly disappeared from Britain, each fledgling can feel like a sign of continued recovery. When a young bird that has fallen early reaches experienced caregivers, that help can matter.

Wildlife organizations also play an important role in local communities. When people spot an injured or vulnerable animal and know where to bring it, those rescue networks can help native species continue to thrive. Moments like this can also encourage broader support for conservation work. 

What are people saying?

The comments were full of affection for the bird's dramatic expression and excitement about spotting red kites in the wild.

"Gorgeous, more photos please," one commenter wrote. 

"I see them flying all the time around the a31," another said. "Beautiful birds."

A third summed up the mood succinctly: "Angry but fluffy. Too cute!"

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