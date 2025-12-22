Researchers complete ambitious project with near-extinct creatures: 'Their sounds ... are returning'

"It's not just the animals."

A magical conservation milestone is unfolding in Brazil's Atlantic Forest, where the vibrant call of red-browed amazons is echoing after decades of silence. Earlier this year, researchers released 20 of these near-extinct parrots into a protected forest reserve in Alagoas.

The red-browed amazons had nearly vanished from Alagoas by late 2024, with just four wild birds left after generations of illegal trade and deforestation destroyed their population.

This return to the ecosystem will hopefully mark a positive shift for one of the most threatened ecological places on Earth.

The birds were raised in rescue centers and prepared for release through years of monitored training inside a large aviary. They learned how to recognize food, adapt to natural conditions, and build the skills they'll need to survive in the wild.

This release is a part of the ARCA project. In a collaborative effort between scientists, community partners, and the Public Prosecutor's Office of Alagoas, the project has already safeguarded more than 5,000 hectares (over 12,300 acres) of land.

These restored areas protect wildlife, support clean water, and create healthier ecosystems for the millions of people who rely on the Atlantic Forest.

On that note, community involvement is central to the parrots' comeback. A team of sugar mill employees now monitors the birds every day and shares video updates.

"It's not just the animals, but their sounds that are returning to the forest," project leader Luiz Fábio Silveira told Mongabay, celebrating the emotional impact of seeing flocks soar overhead once again.

The initiative has also inspired broader wildlife restoration in the area, including efforts to revive the Alagoas curassow, a species once extinct in the wild and now inspiring local educational programs.

As the young parrots settle into their new home, researchers hope the first wild-born chicks will arrive by 2027. "The population is beginning to have these animals back in their daily lives," Silveira added.

