Quick-thinking child spots rattlesnake in preschool playhouse before anyone is bitten

Children should not need to identify the species in order to respond safely.

A rattlesnake turned up inside a preschool playhouse in Saugus, California, alarming children, parents, and caregivers alike.

Luckily, because one child reported the snake immediately, the staff had time to respond before anyone got hurt.

What happened?

As reported by KTLA, the discovery happened around 4:30 p.m. on June 11 at a preschool in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Once a child spotted the reptile in a play structure and alerted a teacher, staff quickly called a local rattlesnake wrangler, Cary Quashen, to remove it safely. The outlet shared a video on Instagram showing the snake inside the playhouse before Quashen expertly captured it.

During the capture, Quashen is heard saying "don't do this at home" over the sounds of hissing and rattling. He added: "As you can see, they're very dangerous. And I can surely tell you that because I just got out of the hospital for getting bitten by one."

Why does it matter?

Rattlesnakes are a natural part of Southern California ecosystems, but they can pose a serious threat when they enter enclosed spaces, especially those meant for young children, who may not recognize the animals' warning signs on their own.

The timing also fits a broader seasonal pattern in Southern California: as temperatures climb, rattlesnakes become more active. That can make backyards, parks, trails, and even school grounds more likely places for an unexpected sighting.

In many communities, homes, schools, and recreational areas are built near open land that already serves as snake habitat. As development continues to expand into those areas, the chances of overlap grow.

Warmer weather can make that pattern even more pronounced. More outdoor play, more time spent near the ground, and increased reptile activity all raise the likelihood that people and snakes will cross paths in places that feel safe and familiar.

What can I do?

In this case, the adults around the child followed the steps experts generally recommend: keeping people away, avoiding any amateur attempt to handle the snake, and contacting a trained professional.

Outdoor play structures, storage spaces, shaded corners, and other low-to-the-ground areas are all worth checking visually, especially during hotter months, when snakes are more active.

It can also help to teach children one simple rule: If they see a snake, stop, back away, and tell an adult immediately. Children should not need to identify the species in order to respond safely.

Property managers and school staff can further reduce the risk by keeping areas around play spaces free of clutter, reducing rodent populations, and ensuring that trained professionals handle wildlife when it appears.

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