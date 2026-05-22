Dogs undergo live rattlesnake aversion training as vets warn of spike in bites

"Sometimes a squiggly line on the road will get them to alert."

As rattlesnake season picks up, some pet owners are turning to an unusual form of prevention: live snake-aversion training.

A local organization in Nevada hosted an event to teach dogs to avoid the sound, smell, and sight of a rattlesnake, 2 News reported.

The goal is straightforward, but the stakes are high.

What's happening?

At the Get Rattled training weekend, dogs moved through a multi-step course designed around controlled encounters with live rattlesnakes.

Trainer and owner John Potash said the first station is meant to mimic a real encounter, with a live snake visible and handlers withholding commands so the dog responds on its own.

If a dog moves toward the snake, it receives a correction through an e-collar.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

The course then moves through more stations, including one with a live snake inside a cage made to look like a bush.

Later, owners call their dogs through the area, and the dogs have to avoid the snake to get back to them.

Pet owners said the training can have lasting effects. One of Keith Sluyter's dogs has gone through the course for five years, while another has repeated it for two.

"Even at home, if they see a non-threatening garter snake, they'll certainly avoid it," he commented. "Sometimes a squiggly line on the road will get them to alert."

Amanda Hoffman, who works in veterinary medicine, brought all three of her dogs for their first session.

"We have been seeing a lot of rattlesnake bites already this year for dogs," she said.

By the end of the weekend, more than 150 dogs were expected to complete the program.

Why does it matter?

A rattlesnake bite can quickly turn into a medical emergency for a dog, causing severe pain, swelling, costly treatment, and in some cases, death. For owners, that often means a rushed trip to the emergency vet and a major financial burden — or worse, the loss of a pet.

The issue also points to a broader pattern of growing overlap between people, pets, and wildlife.

As housing developments, backyards, trails, and recreation continue expanding into rattlesnake habitat, dogs are increasingly likely to encounter snakes that are simply trying to defend themselves.

In many cases, a bite happens not because the snake was seeking to attack but because it has been startled at close range.

That makes prevention especially important during warmer months, when pets and people spend more time outside.

A dog that learns to keep its distance may avoid serious injury while also reducing the risk of a dangerous encounter for both the dog and the snake.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.