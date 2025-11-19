Experts stunned after finding rare creature in unexpected location: 'The first confirmed record'

"It is one of the rarest."

A bird observatory on a small island in the United Kingdom was pleasantly surprised by the unexpected sighting of a rare moth. According to the BBC, staff at the Calf of Man Bird Observatory confirmed the arrival of an Oleander Hawkmoth in October.

The Calf of Man is a tiny island to the south of the Isle of Man, a British Crown Dependency that sits between Great Britain and Ireland. The moth is typically found across Africa and Asia, with some migrating to Europe in the summer. It has never previously been seen on the Isle of Man.

"It is one of the rarest migrant hawkmoths to get here and also it's the first confirmed record on the Isle of Man," the warden, Kate Fox, told the BBC.

The moth gets its name from the oleander plant it feeds upon as a caterpillar. Though oleander is highly toxic to many species, the caterpillars are immune to the poison. The caterpillars have another interesting defense mechanism: "eye" spots on their wings to scare away birds.

Adults are large and considered strong fliers — no surprise given the epic summer migrations they undertake. But their appearance is a pleasant surprise in Britain. They won't come every year, but they could show up just about anywhere, as UK Moths has noted.

Hawk moths are something of an unsung hero among pollinators. They don't pollinate food crops, so they don't get the same plaudits as butterflies and bees, but they are essential to the survival of many species of native plants. The moths can cover great distances and take the graveyard shift, performing their crucial work under the moon's light.

While there's no way to guarantee this particular moth will ever show up in your yard, you can make a welcoming space for their brethren. Rewilding a yard with native flora creates the ideal habitat for pollinators to thrive.

The moth was a big hit with the commenters on the observatory's social media post announcing the insect's arrival. One wrote, "Stunning markings … and nice to have another first."

Another confirmed the moths really get around: "I last saw one of these in Croatia."

Several remarked on its captivating appearance, with one exclaiming: "Oh wow! What an absolutely stunning moth!"

