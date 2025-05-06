Scientists make 'rare' discovery hiding in river sand after 22 years: 'Helps to fill knowledge gaps'

Hidden beneath the sand in northern Thailand, scientists have made an exciting discovery.

According to reports by the Miami Herald, a team of researchers "found two nymphs of the 'rare mayfly species' Behningia baei." By using large nets to scoop out sand from the bottom of the Mae Chaem River, the researchers were able to identify aquatic immature mayflies, more commonly known as nymphs.

For 22 years, the species has been elusive. Back in 2002, researchers collected Behningia baei mayflies for the first time. A few years later in 2006, they were recorded as a new species. However, since then, Behningia baei mayflies have not been spotted.

Photo Credit: Sedtawut Kwanboon and Boonsatien Boonsoong

As a result, much about Behningia baei mayflies remains a mystery. Still, "these new data about the geographic and habitat distributions of behningiid mayflies helps to fill knowledge gaps and improves our ability to address conservation issues surrounding these rarely seen mayflies, not only in Thailand but also globally," the researchers wrote in the study.

Discovering new species offers scientists a lens into our natural world. By learning more about the different organisms that inhabit the planet, scientists can better protect these species from extinction.

In the case of the Behningia baei mayflies, identifying these species helps researchers understand their geographic span. The most recent discovery of the Behningia baei mayflies has led the researchers to conclude that the species may have a "broader distribution" than previously believed.

Behningia baei mayflies play a vital role in supporting freshwater ecosystems by serving as a food source for other organisms. According to Purdue University, mayflies impact all levels of the food chain by "making energy stored in algae and other aquatic plants available to higher consumers (other invertebrates, fish, birds, etc.)."

Thanks to the researchers' clever method, the team was able to identify Behningia baei mayflies and learn more about the species. Rather than trying to find adult mayflies, which can be challenging to spot, the researchers scooped out immature mayflies, which can be found among the riverbed's sand.

While aspects of the Behningia baei mayflies still remain a mystery, the discovery is an exciting step to learn more about the species and their geographic distribution.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.