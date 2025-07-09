  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts thrilled after spotting rare, beautiful insect that was on brink of extinction: 'I knew right away'

"It is very distinctive."

by Michael Muir
"It is very distinctive."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

A sighting of a rare bee, previously thought to be extinct, in a national park in Poland had its employees buzzing with excitement.

According to a report by TVP World, a sharp-eyed employee spotted a black bee pollinating flowers at Roztocze National Park in southeast Poland. It's believed it was either a violet carpenter bee (Xylocopa violacea) or a black-horned carpenter bee (Xylocopa valga).

"I knew right away that it was a black bee, because it is very distinctive: as big as a bumblebee, black, with a deep blue-violet sheen — simply a beautiful insect," Przemysław Stachyra said.

The Bavarian State Institute of Forestry describes the violet carpenter bee as "imposing but harmless." It's a solitary bee that prefers woodlands and flowery meadows, and its large size causes fear, but it's not particularly aggressive. The black-horned carpenter is similar; "carpenter" refers to the nesting habits of females, which gnaw a brooding gallery into dead wood. 

Like other bees, the black carpenter bee provides a vital ecological service as a pollinator. Bee numbers worldwide are fluctuating. While honey bees have declined sharply in North America and Europe, they're much better off in Asia. The decline of the American population is attributed to habitat loss, contamination from pesticides, disease, and rising temperatures caused by human activities. On the other hand, as Earth.org notes, bee hives in China and India have a brighter outlook, and the countries provide a model for other nations to follow.

Poland has a strong tradition of beekeeping, with evidence of tree beekeeping going back to the 13th century. UNESCO recognized the cultural significance of the practice in 2020. With that heritage, it's no surprise that the Polish government has taken steps to support beekeepers, and colonies have grown 50% in the last decade, per Notes from Poland.

Supporting bees in your area doesn't require much in the way of expense or even effort. A yard populated with native plants can give these helpful little fellows what they need to thrive.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x