Scientists make astonishing breakthrough after studying major US river: 'It's rewarding to see'

Virginia's significant investment in restoring oyster reefs in the Rappahannock River is paying off big-time. A study on the project's efficacy found that the efforts reaped huge ecological and financial benefits. Since the 2007-08 season, half a million bushels of oysters have been harvested from the Rappahannock worth over $24 million. That's quite a return on the $14 million invested by the Virginia Marine Resources Commission.

Alexandria Marquardt, a Ph.D. student at William & Mary's Batten School of Coastal & Marine Sciences, said of the findings: "It's rewarding to see that science-based management of this fishery is providing benefits for both the environment and local economies."

Oysters were once so abundant in the Chesapeake Bay area that they presented a navigational hazard to explorers in the 17th century. However, a combination of development, disease, overfishing, and wetland loss whittled those numbers down to less than 1% of historical levels by 2011. This downturn prompted major efforts by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to prioritize oyster reef restoration. The Chesapeake Bay revival efforts are just one of 70 projects by the NOAA across 15 states.

Oyster reefs are the linchpin of coastal ecosystems. They are nature's water filters; just one adult shell can purge 50 gallons of water. In addition, oyster reefs provide a safe nursery for many commercially important species of fish, such as anchovies, crabs, flounders, and shrimp. If that wasn't enough, they provide a natural barrier to storms and rising tides, thereby reducing the effects of coastal erosion. The considerable list of benefits oyster reefs provide illustrates the importance of biodiversity.

Biodiversity is critical to maintaining a healthy ecosystem, and local, community-led efforts are crucial to this effort. Habitat management, international cooperation, and local legislation can all help contribute to a species' long-term survival.

As the success of the VMRC's restoration efforts shows, nature is resilient. From near extinction, oysters are once again thriving in the Rappahannock River, but there's a long way to go before oyster reefs are anywhere near their former levels. As Marquardt explained, the investments presented a true win-win scenario for the local economy and ecosystem: "This was an exciting project, because it was the first to evaluate the benefits of replenishment activities both biologically and for the fishery."

Given the incredible results of this scheme, more projects would be a wise investment for the future.

