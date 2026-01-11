  • Outdoors Outdoors

Researchers stunned after spotting creature in unexpected area: 'Highlight[s] the importance of ... research'

This was the sixth species reported for the first time in the region over the last two years.

by Saige Everly
Researchers in India's Dudhwa Tiger Reserve spotted a rare rainbow water snake.

Photo Credit: iStock

Researchers in India's Dudhwa Tiger Reserve spotted a rare rainbow water snake, revealing a return to greater biodiversity in the region.

The reserve, in Uttar Pradesh, is known for promoting ecological development.

"Over the past two years, six species have been reported for the very first time from Uttar Pradesh," according to the Hindustan Times.

Researchers in India's Dudhwa Tiger Reserve spotted a rare rainbow water snake.
Photo Credit: Reddit

The documentation of such sightings, especially since there were two separate occasions, marks a heartening step forward in increasing the natural value of the area.

Both times the rainbow water snake was recorded, it was alive and well, suggesting that the species will continue to blossom within the reserve.

This will allow for more understanding of the snakes over time, as well as how they contribute to the greater ecosystem.

Discoveries such as this are furthered by the use of non-invasive technology to gauge population growth, health, and more.

Oftentimes, inconspicuous cameras set up within spaces including the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve allow conservationists to capture footage of previously unnoticed species.

By tracking biodiversity in a given area through efficient means, both the wildlife and the people monitoring it are kept safe.

Maintaining a pulse on how creatures such as the rainbow water snake are prospering is a key factor in managing a given environment, leading to more balanced ecosystems.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Dudhwa Tiger Reserve field director H. Raja Mohan said the record of the rainbow water snake "reaffirms the biological richness of Dudhwa's diverse habitats. Discoveries like these highlight the importance of sustained field research and biodiversity documentation."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x