Researchers stunned after spotting creature in unexpected area: 'Highlight[s] the importance of ... research'

This was the sixth species reported for the first time in the region over the last two years.

Researchers in India's Dudhwa Tiger Reserve spotted a rare rainbow water snake, revealing a return to greater biodiversity in the region.

The reserve, in Uttar Pradesh, is known for promoting ecological development.

"Over the past two years, six species have been reported for the very first time from Uttar Pradesh," according to the Hindustan Times.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The documentation of such sightings, especially since there were two separate occasions, marks a heartening step forward in increasing the natural value of the area.

Both times the rainbow water snake was recorded, it was alive and well, suggesting that the species will continue to blossom within the reserve.

This will allow for more understanding of the snakes over time, as well as how they contribute to the greater ecosystem.

Discoveries such as this are furthered by the use of non-invasive technology to gauge population growth, health, and more.

Oftentimes, inconspicuous cameras set up within spaces including the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve allow conservationists to capture footage of previously unnoticed species.

By tracking biodiversity in a given area through efficient means, both the wildlife and the people monitoring it are kept safe.

Maintaining a pulse on how creatures such as the rainbow water snake are prospering is a key factor in managing a given environment, leading to more balanced ecosystems.

Dudhwa Tiger Reserve field director H. Raja Mohan said the record of the rainbow water snake "reaffirms the biological richness of Dudhwa's diverse habitats. Discoveries like these highlight the importance of sustained field research and biodiversity documentation."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.