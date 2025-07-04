Authorities make startling discovery after raiding forest 'mafia' operation: 'Zero-tolerance policy'

Indian law enforcement has made a major bust on an illegal timber operation, reported India Today NE.

Authorities with India's Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change raided a band saw mill in the town of Dhubri. That's in the northeast near the border with Bangladesh. Teams from the Forest Division had been alerted to the mill, which was operating without permits and in violation of conservation laws.

"We have adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards illegal forest activities," divisional forest officer Golap Kumar Bania told India Today. "Today's seizure sends a clear message to those involved in such illicit trades."

This most recent raid reflects broader concerns about deforestation and smuggling in the region. India lost about 6% of its forested land from 2001 to 2023, and five states in the northeast accounted for 60% of that loss, according to VisionIAS. Some sources even point to a logging "mafia" that could be connected to the disappearance of some native animal species, Mongabay reported.

Illegal logging accounts for 30% of timber traded globally, per Environment America, and the United States is a top buyer. The U.S. was India's number one wood buyer in 2023, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity, importing $334 million worth of wood products.

India is not alone in its crackdown on illegal logging. Earlier this year, Indonesia's president tasked the military with combating illicit forest activities, even sparking human rights concerns, Mongabay reported. In 2016, Cambodia installed a National Anti-Deforestation Committee with the goal of curbing forestry crimes, per Eco-Business.

Consumers can help cut down on the need to import wood products that could be sourced from illegal timber operations. Thrifting furniture rather than buying new pieces reduces import needs. Those who do choose to buy new should do extensive research to ensure the furniture is ethically sourced.

Brands that operate sustainably and ethically will be open and transparent about their practices. A quick check of a company's "About" page can reveal a lot about how they function, including whether their products are fair trade and if their workers are paid and treated fairly. Also, check the news for any additional information about the company's activities.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.