Five men face severe penalties after illegal riverbank operation threatens water supply: 'Jail all of them now'

Police in Ghana's Central North Region arrested five men suspected of engaging in illegal mining and damaging part of a protected river ecosystem. As reported by Graphic Online, the suspects, two Ghanaians and three Chinese nationals, were caught mining without authorization along the River Fum near Assin Ayitey, a farming community.

Authorities say the men were using heavy equipment for this operation — during the raid, police found two excavators at the site. Though the operators ran away with the ignition keys, police are working to move the equipment to a secure area and trace the owners for prosecution. A pickup truck connected to the operation was also impounded.

Illegal mining, known locally as "galamsey," has become a major environmental challenge in Ghana, threatening clean water supplies, local farms, and community health. Mining equipment used in these operations causes damage to rivers, releasing toxic pollution including mercury, lead, and cyanide. Health workers in Ghana have already reported a rise in respiratory and waterborne diseases linked to illegal mining.

Local farmers in 88 communities rely on the River Fum for drinking water and to irrigate their land and crops. Because of concerns about pollution and environmental damage, anonymous tipsters reported the activity to authorities, leading to the arrests. Officials say they are investigating other operations in the area.

The news sparked strong reactions online, with many commenters calling for stricter consequences for illegal mining. "Do not deport the foreigners and imprison the locals. Jail all of them now," one Facebook user said. Another added: "We are tired of reading of arrest. When can we read of court sentences and imprisonment? It's like they just arrest as a formality and nothing comes of it."

Protecting rivers and waterways, especially in rural farming communities, is essential to safeguarding livelihoods, food security, and biodiversity. Ghanaian officials have encouraged locals to continue working with authorities and reporting illegal activity to help crack down on illegal mining.

"Well Done Anti-Galamsey Taskforce," another commenter said. "If the will is there, we will win the war against Environmental Terrorism."

