Workers at former US nuclear weapons facility make disturbing discovery that sounds like something out of comic book: 'As mad as a hornet'

The U.S. Department of Energy made a shocking discovery at a former weapons facility — a radioactive wasp nest.

What's happening?

Sounds like the beginning of a comic book where a radioactive wasp spawns into a villain, but it's not. This actually happened in South Carolina at the Savannah River Site, a facility once used to make parts for nuclear weapons. Workers found the contaminated nest on the grounds and disposed of it as radiological waste after spraying it down.

The site itself is massive — built in the 1950s, it houses 22 underground carbon steel tanks, according to The Guardian. Each tank is capable of holding at least 750,000 gallons of radioactive waste.

While officials stated that the surrounding soil and groundwater showed no signs of contamination, watchdogs are demanding further answers. "As mad as a hornet" is how Tom Clements, head of the group Savannah River Site Watch, told the Associated Press after learning about the discovery.

Why is this important?

Even though it was "just" one wasp nest, its existence points to the larger challenge of safely managing nuclear waste that can linger for thousands of years. If insects or animals come into contact with radioactive material, they can spread it beyond storage sites — a risk that hits especially close to home for nearby communities.

More broadly, the incident highlights gaps in how officials monitor aging nuclear facilities. A single lapse in oversight could have long-term consequences for ecosystems, water quality, and public health.

Nuclear energy plays a complicated role in today's energy system. On the one hand, it can generate huge amounts of electricity without pumping carbon pollution into the air — a significant help for energy security and a complement to renewables like wind and solar. On the other hand, there are some risks: long-lived radioactive waste, safety hazards, high costs, and the potential connection to weapons production.

What's being done about it?

The Department of Energy reported that it removed the nest and found no contamination in the surrounding soil or water. At the same time, crews are still working on the much bigger job of securing and eventually cleaning up the massive waste tanks on site.

Local watchdogs want more transparency about how officials handle waste, and they've been pushing for tighter checks to ensure nothing slips through the cracks.

For people outside the site, the takeaway is simple: Pay attention to how nuclear waste is being managed in your area and speak up when you can. Supporting leaders and policies that push for safer storage and stronger oversight goes a long way toward keeping communities protected.

