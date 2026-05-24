'Their mama is probably looking for them': Photo of 2 dumpster raccoons sparks emotional reactions online

"There was even a little trail of garbage going up my 2×4's."

A Reddit user sparked concern after sharing an image of a dumpster where two raccoons had sat inside for a couple of hours, unmoving.

The post, shared in r/raccoons, captured a situation that many people living near alleys, apartment buildings, or shared trash areas may recognize all too well.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



According to the post, the user had been watching the pair for hours and was unsure if the animals could leave the bin. "I don't know if they are stuck. Any thoughts?" they asked in the caption of the post.

The top comment swiftly addressed the OP's concerns, saying, "Yes! Please find a wooden plank or something similar for them to climb out with. They're excellent climbers. They look small, their mama is probably looking for them."

On its face, the incident is a small neighborhood wildlife moment. However, it also reflects a much larger pattern: Wild animals are increasingly drawn into close contact with people because human spaces offer easy food.

Dumpsters, trash cans, and overflowing bins can pose as invitations for scavengers such as raccoons. Once inside, animals may be able to climb back out, but depending on the shape and height of the container, slick interior walls can also make escape difficult.

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In this case, the OP was not dealing with a dramatic animal attack or a major emergency, but rather the kind of murky, everyday wildlife encounter that leaves people wondering whether to step in.

Heeding the top commenter's advice, the OP gave a final update on the raccoons' status after putting up a couple of eight-foot boards in the bin for them to climb out.

"I went and checked this morning and they are gone! There was even a little trail of garbage going up my 2x4's so I know they walked out on their own," they said.

"Great job! Thank you for helping them!" replied one user.

Another simply said, "You are a good person."

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