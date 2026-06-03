Homeowner captures hilarious photo of 2 raccoons hiding in plain sight

"I'm not sure why they were trying to blend in!"

A pair of raccoons pulled off a hilarious disappearing act in one garage, staying frozen in the corner while a cat calmly waited to be fed.

In a post shared on Reddit, a resident spotted two regular raccoon visitors trying to "hide in plain sight" inside the garage; one was perched above the garage door, and the other was on a ladder against the wall.

At first glance, the scene looked like a standoff involving the home's cat. But the original poster clarified that the cat had not cornered the animals at all. She was only standing by her food dish and didn't seem to notice the raccoons.

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

A few commenters shared concerns that the raccoons were in distress, but the OP assured everyone that they were just fine.

"I checked on them multiple times, and both were happily eating in our driveway later. These two are regulars, so I'm not sure why they were trying to blend in!" they wrote. "My cat wasn't even in the garage when I first caught them diving/climbing for cover. They do know I'm most likely to look under the cars before I look up."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Raccoons are resourceful, and garages, sheds, porches, and pet-feeding areas can become attractive stopovers because they offer shelter, food odors, and relative safety.

That overlap is often driven in part by human activity. As development reshapes habitats and homes create easy access to food, water, and hiding places, animals like raccoons become more comfortable in neighborhoods. Outdoor pet food can be especially tempting, even when it's intended for a resident cat.

Most of these encounters remain harmless. Wild animals are adjusting to the environments people build. Reducing the signals that invite raccoons in can help limit repeat visits. Bringing in pet food after feeding, sealing trash bins, and keeping garages and sheds closed when possible can make a big difference.

Wildlife should be given space. Raccoons may look calm or comical when they freeze, but they're still wild animals and can become defensive if approached. If one seems sick, injured, or trapped, contacting a local wildlife rehabilitator is safer than intervening directly.

Simple changes around food storage and access points can reduce surprise encounters while still allowing people and wildlife to coexist more safely.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.